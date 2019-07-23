It took extra innings, but the Idaho Falls Chukars outlasted the Missoula Osprey in game two of a series that is making the Pioneer League North Division first half race come down to the wire.
The Chukars scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning and held off the Osprey 6-4 Tuesday to return to the win column and take game two of a three-game series in Missoula. The win comes 24 hours after Idaho Falls was outhit 17-5.
Idaho Falls jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held it until Missoula knotted the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. The quagmire remained through nine innings to force extras.
Ryan Fritze went to the mound for Missoula in the 10th and gave up three runs by the Chukars (19-15), who scored off an RBI single by Michael Emodi and home runs by Juan Carlos Negret and Ismaldo Rodriguez. Idaho Falls pitcher Joe Lienhard gave up one run, one hit and one walk by Missoula (19-17) in the bottom of the 10th before striking out Tristen Carranza to end the game.
Emodi went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, a double and a home run, Negret went 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI and Clay Dungan went 2 for 4 with a run scored for Idaho Falls. Chih-Ting Wang improved to 4-1 with the win on the mound, giving up no runs on three hits while walking one and striking out three in five innings pitched.
The Chukars have six games remaining in their road trip and will end the first half of the Pioneer League season Thursday at Great Falls. Game three at Missoula is at 6:35 p.m. tonight.