The Chukars bad start in the second inning became too much to overcome as they lose to the Boise Hawks 12-7.

Chukars pitching staff were used a lot as the Hawks scored nine runs to start the game. Then the bats came alive late in the ninth inning as the Chukars cut the lead to five runs.


