As the Chukars began the second half of the Pioneer League season this week, manager Dave Clark sat down with the Post Register to discuss the team's tough 15-33 start and what his expectations are for the remainder of the season.
Clark, who is in his first season as Chukars' manager, played 12 years at the major league level, spent two seasons as the Pittsburgh Pirates hitting coach, four seasons as the first base coach and interim manager of the Houston Astros, and spent eight seasons with the Detroit Tigers where he served as first and third base coach and outfield instructor.
Q: What did you see from this team during the first half?
A: I took it as a learning deal for me. I wanted to see different things from different guys and I think I did that. Granted, I was hoping to win every freakin' ballgame that we played, but that's something that's probably far-fetched, but fact is, I did learn so much about these kids and what they can and can not do. I think it's going to prepare us for the second half.
Q: At this level, it's all about development. These guys want to move on. As the manager, maybe there's some losses where you see that a guy had good at-bats or a pitcher's velocity was up. How do you take some positives out of a loss?
A: I think I've always believed you can develop winning-type players. You can develop and win at the same time. My biggest thing this first half was to develop and win the games we're supposed to win. In the process, learn everything you can about every player you have out there. I'm the guy who will always take the positive. I know how hard this game is. A lot of people don't know how hard it is - I've played it, coached it, I've managed it, I've done it all. Granted, this is a different level for me but I got a bunch of good players out there that will continue to get better.
Q: With your experience, these guys that are 22 or 23 and thinking (playing in the majors) is my goal and life's ambition, how do you talk to them based on your experience about getting better at this level and not worrying about playing for the Yankees one day.
A: I always use the phrase that they need to drop something in the bucket everyday to get better. Whether it's offensivley or defensivley, do something positive that you can have something to grow on for the next day.
Q: Are you seeing that?
A: Yes. Tomorrow's a different day.
Q: You mentioned you're learning too. What have you learned over the first half?
A: It's different that's for sure. The travel. The non-experience of these players. Having to make those adjustments. I've been there and done that. I just need to make sure I don't get too far ahead of myself as well. If I'm going to make any kind of assumption I'm going to assume they don't know. I may need to teach more and keep it as simple as possible. That was one of the things I learned when I got into coaching. You don't make any kind of assumptions, you assume they don't know. That allows you to teach more ... You seek out those teachable moments and make sure you express that to your players. I try to do that on an everyday basis. I'll have two or three guys come into my office that I'll call in and we'll talk about what happened the day before.
Q: For the fans that might not follow the team every day, if they occasionally look at the standings and see the Chukars at the bottom and they're wondering what's going on: What would you tell them?
A: Stick with us. We're going to turn this thing around. I have a lot of guys out there that want to play and play hard, it's just a matter of us putting it all together. If you look at our first half, we had so many injuries ... the top four hitters in our lineup went down and it's hard to replace that. But, we're starting to get healthy and once we get healthy we're going to be a team to be reckoned with.
Q: With the second half underway, what are your expectations?
A: To win it all. Get into the playoffs ... We took the last few weeks (of the first half) and played as hard as we could and prepare ourselves for the second half.
Q: Is the starting group set or do you still move people around to see what fits?
A: We'll have some moving parts, but as far as being solid up the middle we'll have that taken care of.
Q: Looking at the stats the one thing that jumps out is pitching (9+ ERA). How much of a concern is that or is that something you saw early on? Is pitching something you really need to work on?
A: No doubt about it. Pitching and defense are going to help you win. What I saw early this season, especially guys that could command and throw their breaking ball for strikes, those are the pitchers that are going to have success in this league. It's not all about velocity, it's guys than can pitch to contact. You have guys that can get a lot of ground balls, as long as we catch it, we'll have a chance to win ballgames.
Q: We talked about development, how about for you personally as a manger? Do you want to develop your skills and eventually move on up as well?
A: If it happens to me, it happens. I took the job because I love the game of baseball and love teaching the game of baseball, but I also love winning. It doesn't matter where you're at as long as I got a uniform on I'm going to teach and I'm going to do the best I can to win ballgames.
