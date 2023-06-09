Remembering the Legacy of David Elmore: A Visionary and Inspirational Leader
Dave Elmore, long-time Idaho Falls Chukars owner and majority owner of the Spud Kings hockey team, was remembered this week by the Chukars' community as a visionary and inspirational leader.
"He was so passionate about sports," Chukars and Spud Kings president Kevin Greene said, noting Elmore's influence on local sports dating back to the 1980's. "He was a wonderful person. I'll miss him."
Below is Elmore's obituary written by the Chukars organization.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of David Elmore, a visionary entrepreneur, and a cherished member of the professional sports community.
Dave leaves behind an immense void in the world of business, philanthropy, the Olympics, and his profound impact on professional baseball and hockey. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable achievements, but also for his unwavering commitment to these sports and their global significance.
Dave purchased the Idaho Falls Braves in 1986 and has provided strong ownership and leadership for the franchise through numerous name and affiliation changes over the years. The team has been known as the Idaho Falls Chukars since the fall of 2003.
Elmore created the Elmore Sports Group, a conglomerate of Minor League Baseball teams, professional hockey clubs, facility, concessions and special event management companies. His passion for professional baseball was exemplified through his ownership of numerous minor league teams across the country. His entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to sports transformed communities and brought the joy of baseball and hockey to fans of all ages.
As the founder and owner of several minor league baseball teams, including the Eugene Emeralds, Rocky Mountain Vibes, Inland Empire 66ers, Amarillo Sod Poodles, San Antonio Missions, Idaho Falls Chukars and Lynchburg Hillcats, Elmore established a lasting legacy in the world of sports.
Through these teams, he created opportunities for aspiring players, entertained countless fans, and contributed to the growth and development of the sport. He was inducted into the Pacific Coast League and Texas League Halls of Fame and was recognized as King of Baseball in 2016.
Beyond his involvement in professional baseball, David Elmore's visionary leadership extended to various sports ventures. Elmore had a passion for hockey, owning the Utah Grizzlies and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings. Dave along with his wife, Donna Tuttle, moved the Grizzlies from Denver to Utah, and aided West Valley City in the development of the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena which hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics.
This multi-purpose facility became a hub for sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees and contributing to the local economy.
As we mourn the loss of David Elmore, let us also celebrate his profound contributions to professional baseball, the sports industry, and the Olympic movement. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and entrepreneurial spirit have left an indelible mark, igniting the passion for sports in communities and fostering a legacy of excellence and inclusivity.
“Our community has been incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed Dave Elmore’s team ownership and leadership for nearly 40 years," Greene said in a statement. "It’s entirely possible that professional baseball would not exist in Idaho Falls if it were not for Dave. It was not just his passion and love for the game that has enabled this franchise to succeed, but Dave also made a significant financial commitment to the construction of Melaleuca Field. It was his leadership and connection to the community that allowed us to bring Spud Kings hockey to Idaho Falls."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.