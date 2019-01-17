If Clayton Mortensen has his way, there may be few more Chukars scurrying around the community this summer.
Mortensen, the Chukars’ new pitching coach, is from Rexburg and played at Madison High. He begins his new gig this summer, and while his baseball roots run deep, the 33-year old also wants to emphasize to the young players just how important life is away from the field.
“My priorities are different,” Mortensen said. “I see life and I see the game in a different light than a lot of people do.”
Mortensen’s son Miles passed away last September at the age of 6 after fighting a four-year battle with cancer. It was a devastating time for a young family and a father trying to get back to the big leagues.
“You try your very best,” Mortensen said of playing baseball while dealing with Miles’ dire medical condition. “Whenever I’d come to the field, I’d try to separate the two. One would be at home; one would be on the field. That’s what you try to do. Sometimes it would work and sometimes I could definitely tell I would be elsewhere.”
During Miles’ treatment, the Royals organization stepped up and re-signed Mortensen in 2015 so he could continue to have insurance. Mortensen said he was eternally grateful to the organization because his numbers were not great, and there was a possibility he might not find another team.
“Part of our mantra is that we want to build an organization that we want our own sons to be a part of, so there’s always that sense of family, and having two young boys myself, it hits really close to home,” Royals assistant GM Scott Sharp told FOX Sports at the time. “Because you can realize, very quickly, that what are very healthy kids one day could not be the next day, and everyone is susceptible to this. Everybody has the possibility of going through it.”
Mortensen returns to the field during spring training with an added sense of purpose. Something deeper than baseball.
“I want my guys to be involved in the community,” he said. “That’s one of my biggest goals. Get out and be involved with the hospitals.”
On the field, Mortensen has definitely earned his baseball stripes. His professional pitching journey has taken the right-hander from coast to coast, with minor league stops in New York with the Batavia Muckdogs, to Missouri with the Springfield Cardinals, to Memphis with the Redbirds, and even to Sacramento with the River Rats.
Those are just a few of the stops Mortensen made on his way to the major leagues.
“Surreal,” is how he describes his professional baseball experience.
Now Mortensen’s baseball journey has come full circle as he returns to eastern Idaho. Jeff Suppan, the Chukars pitching coach the past four seasons, will be a roving instructor for the organization and Mortensen gets the chance to impart his pitching wisdom on the young players. Last season Mortensen worked with Royals pitchers in the Arizona League under the tutelage of Mark Davis.
“Being able to do that has helped me be ready for this upcoming season,” Mortensen said, noting a list of former coaches that inspired his approach to the new job, including Andy Hawkins and Storm Davis.
“That’s the funky thing about being coach,” Mortensen said. “Doing too much can overload people … while being able to identify which guys can absorb (information) and which guys are ready for it and which guys aren’t.”
Mortensen, who played at Gonzaga, was drafted 36th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2007 and made his major league debut in 2009 with the Cardinals. He played professionally until 2017, rotating time between the minor leagues and stints with the Oakland A’s, Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox.
“Every time I got the nod to go up to the big leagues it was always very special,” he said. “I fully understand how hard it is to make it to the big leagues and it’s twice as hard to even stay in the big leagues.”
It’s an attitude that should serve Mortensen well in his new job of developing pitchers and getting players ready for the next step in their careers.
“The Royals people really appreciated him as a person and his baseball knowledge,” Chukars’ General Manager Kevin Greene said. “They saw an opportunity for a guy that was ending his playing career to maybe start a coaching career. They liked his makeup and his attitude and his character. It was a perfect fit for him to come up to an area where he’s got family and friends.”
For Mortensen, the new job could become a stepping stone to bigger things, but it will definitely have a homecoming feel.
“It’s going to interesting to see how it all goes,” he said. “I grew up there; played baseball there, and I’m sure I’ll see a lot of people I used to know and a lot of people I don’t know. I’m excited to see everybody and hopefully people will come to the games and enjoy them.”