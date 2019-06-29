With so many new faces and the inherent unpredictably of minor league baseball, it’s hard to project just how good a team can be when the season finally gets underway.
An 11-1 start for the Chukars? Nobody saw that coming, but manager Omar Ramirez likes what he’s seen the first two weeks of the season.
“The pitching’s been great and that’s why we’re in this position right now,” Ramirez said. “We’re playing good defense too, and the timely hitting has been very important.”
Ramirez pointed to Friday’s 14-2 win over Great Falls in which 12 of the runs were scored with two outs.
“The pitchers are throwing strikes and getting outs and a lot of hitters are swinging hot bats right now,” said Brady McConnell, a second-round draft pick this year out of Florida.
McConnell joked he may be bad luck since the Chukars’ first loss was his first game with the team on Tuesday.
“Everybody just brings energy every day,” added Clay Dungan, a ninth-round pick this year out of Indiana State who was hitting .433 entering Saturday’s game. “Obviously it’s a grind, but we have fun with it and take our work seriously.”
Team in the north
The Chukars are now in the Northern Division of the Pioneer League. With the Helena Brewers relocating to Colorado Springs, that added an extra team to the Southern Division and a vacancy in the Northern Division. Idaho Falls was the team to fill the open slot.
The Chukars will play the majority of their games against Great Falls, Missoula, and Billings. They’ll have a home and home series against former Southern Division foes Ogden and Orem.
While the competition level may not be a big difference, the travel schedule could have an impact on a long season.
“My job is to keep those guys fresh,” Ramirez said, adding he expects to cut down on players’ early workouts later in the season. Travel to the Montana games is typically six hours each way and can be daunting by the time August rolls around/
“I cannot say, I don’t know how those guys are going to handle that (travel),” Ramirez said. “I’m trying to give some of the everyday players some time off early in the season so they can finish strong at the end of the season.”
Pioneer’s top pitchers
The Chukars entered Saturday’s game with the top earned run average in the league at 3.42, nearly a full run ahead of second-place Missoula.
“It’s a hitters league and everyone knows that,” said Ramirez, adding he didn’t know what to expect from the newly-drafted pitchers when they started arriving, but they’ve fit in quite well.
More pitching
Some of the new pitchers are on a pitch count after racking up innings in the spring during their college seasons. Due to the back-to-back rainouts in Great Falls this past week, the Chukars will be cautious when they play five games in three days beginning next Saturday to make up the games.
Ramirez said pitching coach Clayton Mortensen and Jason Simontacchi, the Royals assistant pitching coordinator, will work out a game plan to limit the staff’s work load.
In Friday’s game, the first after two days off due to the rainouts, six pitchers saw action with none going more than 2.0 innings.