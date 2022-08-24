The Chukars were downed by the Boise Hawks 4-1 on Wednesday.
Both teams managed just five hits, but Boise (9-23) took a 2-1 lead in the fourth and then added runs in the sixth and seventh.
Mitch Lines tossed a complete game for the Hawks. Chukars starter Alex Fishberg took the loss after giving up two runs in three innings and walking six.
First pitch for Thursday's game is 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
