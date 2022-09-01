The Chukars rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the Great Falls Voyagers 10-10, but fell in the home run derby to decide the game.
Pinch hitter Hunter Hudson's two-run homer highlighted the bottom of the ninth and tied the game, but it wasn't enough.
Dusty Stroup finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Brady West also had three hits for the Chukars (18-22).
The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
PR Sports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.