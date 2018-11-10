The Idaho Falls Chukars released their 2019 schedule on Friday via a press release from assistant general manager Josh Michalsen.
The schedule was approved Thursday by the Pioneer League.
The Chukars move to the Pioneer League North Division beginning in the 2019 season. The addition of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (formerly the Helena Brewers) to the South Division fills the Chukars’ vacancy while Idaho Falls will take the space vacated by Helena in the North.
The Chukars play the Idaho Falls Bandits Double-A American Legion baseball team in an exhibition game on Thursday, June 13 at Melaleuca Field before beginning the season June 14 in Billings for the first game of a three-game series. The first home game for the Chukars is Monday, June 17 versus Missoula. Idaho Falls also has a home game for July 4 for the 26th consecutive year with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. versus Missoula.
The complete schedule is below:
June 13 Exhibition vs. Idaho Falls Bandits, 7:15 p.m. at Melaleuca Field