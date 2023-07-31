chukars logo

The Chukars snapped a six-game losing skid on Sunday with a 7-6 win at Northern Colorado.

Idaho Falls (2-9) took the lead in the top of the sixth on a two-run homer by Stephen Cullen, who finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Mark Herron Jr. finished 2 for 4 and knocked in two runs.


