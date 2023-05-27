chukars logo

As the fans came to enjoy the home opener of their Idaho Falls Chukars, the Boise Hawks had other ideas as they shut out the Chukars 6-0.

The Chukars got six hits in the game. Dusty Baird struck out seven batters in five innings while giving up eight hits.


