The Chukars lost five of six to the Ogden Raptors this past week, with the Raptors scoring in double figures in four of the losses.
The win came on Friday as Idaho Falls led 2-0 early and then had to rally as Ogden scored five runs in the seventh to take a 7-5 lead.
The Chukars countered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh as Trevor Halsema singled in a run and Mark Herron Jr. knocked in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single.
Halsema finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Eduardo Acosta was 3 for 5 and Zach May also knocked in a pair of runs.
The Chukars (13-23) began a three-game series at Great Falls Monday night and return to Melaleuca Field Thursday to face the Voyagers.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
PR Sports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.