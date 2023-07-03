Chukars logo
Buy Now

The Chukars lost five of six to the Ogden Raptors this past week, with the Raptors scoring in double figures in four of the losses.

The win came on Friday as Idaho Falls led 2-0 early and then had to rally as Ogden scored five runs in the seventh to take a 7-5 lead.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.