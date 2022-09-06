The Chukars continue to struggle with a 5-1 loss Tuesday at Billings.
Billings (50-40) scored twice in the bottom of the first and added three more in the fifth to hold off Idaho Falls (47-45).
Dusty Stroup, Bendan Heuth and Brandon Bohning each had two hits for the Chukars.
The series continues Wednesday in Billings. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
PR Sports
