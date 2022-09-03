The Chukars took an early lead and added on as they defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 10-4 Friday night.
Third baseman Jose Reyes finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs and second baseman Tyler Kelly also knocked in three runs.
Starter Tyler Wyatt picked up his first win of the season, giving up just four hits and a run in five innings.
The series continues Saturday at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
