The Chukars won Thursday when Hunter Hisky hit a ball to left center to score Steve Barmakian and give Idaho Falls a 5-4 win.
Hisky also led the team with three hits including a double and Tyler Kelley and W. Little also hit doubles.
Victor Rodriguez pitched six innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs with 5 strikeouts and a walk. Relief pitcher Jonathan Nunnally Jr. (3-4) nabbed the win.
Friday's game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
PR Sports
