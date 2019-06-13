The Idaho Falls Chukars took to the field on Thursday afternoon for the team’s annual media day. After dodging raindrops and posing for team pictures, players said they were eager to get on with the new season, which officially begins today when the team opens at Billings, Mont.
For manager Omar Ramirez, the new season and specifically opening day, resemble the first day of school for most of the players and Melaleuca Field is the classroom.
“I don’t try to put pressure on these players about winning, winning, winning,” Ramirez said. “We come out every day with a positive attitude, prepare, and get better as a baseball player. Winning will take care of itself at the end.”
The team opens the season with 30 players on the roster. Of them, 23 will be first-time Chukars, so class is in full session for the newcomers.
“Development is No. 1,” Ramirez said. “We emphasize executing the little things on the field. If you’re a pitcher, throw strikes, pitch to contact. If you’re a hitter, move the runner … sac bunt, steal bases … that’s what we preach. In the end, it’s those little things that are going to translate into wins.”
The Chukars made a run at the postseason last year, but came up just short. Seven players on the current roster played with the Chukars last season, but even with that experience, the expectations are the same as the new players.
Nathan Webb pitched in 11 games last season, but said he struggled with his command at times. The goal this season is to become more consistent in the strike zone, and like most of the pitchers on the roster, to work on secondary pitches.
“I have to get ahead of hitters,” he said. “Last year I had some trouble throwing strikes, getting down in counts. I need to make hitters uncomfortable. I learned that a little too late last season. This season I want to stay aggressive and throw strikes.”
New to the pitching staff will be Brady Cox. The 24-year-old was a catcher last season and hadn’t pitched since high school. Ramirez said the move was made because the organization had an abundance of catchers and they wanted to see if Cox could better use his talents on the mound. Cox spent the offseason working on pitching and said he was excited for the move.
“I’m just trying to learn as fast as I can to catch up to the guys that have been doing it longer,” he said. “I think my background in catching helps a little bit. I’ve always had an idea how pitching works because I’m working with pitchers so much.”
The key is to get his arm strength and endurance built up and to find a role out of the bullpen.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “I got a jersey to put on and that’s really all I’m asking for. Just the opportunity to come out and compete.”
Players to watch: Ramirez said some of the team’s draft picks from college would be in town soon. Returners to watch include Tyler James, a 2017 25th round pick who played all 47 games last season and hit .312 with a .409 on-base percentage. James also recorded a Pioneer League best 38 stolen bases.
Infielder Rafael Romero and catcher Chris Hudgins return. Romero spent most of last season with the Burlington Royals. Hudgins made his professional debut in 2017 with the Chukars and hit .305 with three homers and 23 RBIs in 29 games. He also played in Burlington last season.