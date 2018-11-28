Idaho Falls baseball players Caden White and Andrew Gregersen are heading to the collegiate level.
The duo signed their respective National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon in the Idaho Falls High School library, surrounded by family, friends, administrators and former coaches. White officially signed to Edmonds Community College (Seattle) to play catcher. Gregersen signed to play outfield for the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Jerseys from the three teams they played for — the Blaze, the Bandits and Tigers — were placed in front of them before signing alongside their respective families.
"I'm very proud of these two young men," Idaho Falls athletic director, and former Tigers' coach, Pat Lloyd said. "The work they've done for me the past three years was evident. I also know they did a ton of stuff growing up and I am excited to see both men take this next step."
White, who also spoke with Treasure Valley and Shoreline Community College, said his opportunity with the Tritons came by fate and an opportunity.
He said he met a former Edmonds Community College player at a Seattle Mariners game, who, after an initial phase of questions about White's desire to play college baseball, helped White get invited to a workout with the Tritons' program.
"I went there, I worked out, they loved what they saw, they gave me a full campus tour and about a week later, they texted me saying, 'Hey, we want you to play for us,'" White said. "We'd love to sign you."
A four-year starter with the Tigers, White batted .268 with 19 RBIs and four doubles last spring, according to the team's MaxPreps.com account. He also hit one triple.
He'll join a Edmonds team that won 40 games in 2018 and finished third in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
"It was weird, it was coincidence, but I do believe it was fate for me," White said of his unorthodox recruiting process. "I just can't turn down fate. I knew with all that coming together, high school was a huge help for me. Coach Lloyd, coach (Trent Johnson), they're both huge to me and role models for me, they stuck up for me, they raised me, they got on me. So overall, I can't thank them enough for what they did for me."
Gregersen, another four-year starter, batted .422 with 25 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and three home runs last spring. On the mound, he went 2-1 with a 0.97 ERA. Defensively, he made one error in 27 games, according to MaxPreps.
Along with White, Gregersen said he has aspirations to eventually play for a Division I program. He said the opportunity CSI provides was a factor during his recruitment.
He'll join a Golden Eagles team that finished third in last spring's Junior College World Series.
"I had a lot of coaches talk to me and I chose CSI because I wanted to go play D-I after two years," Gregersen said. "I love their coaches, so I think it will be a good two years."
Both helped Idaho Falls go 21-8 and win their second-straight 4A District 5-6 championship in 2018.
"Each year I've set a goal for myself, along for the team, and I've accomplished most of my self goals but there's always room for improvement, of course," Gregersen said. "You could always do better depending on each year. I think this year, we got a good team and I think we can compete with anyone around here."
Idaho Falls baseball players Andrew Gregersen (left) and Caden White (right) signed their respective NLIs to College of Southern Idaho and Edmonds CC (Seattle) today. #IdPreps pic.twitter.com/WQmrfg1SUx— Luke O'Roark (@LukeORoark) November 28, 2018