Basketball has the triple-double. Baseball has the triple crown.
Butte County graduate Meg Buxton has something a little more personal after the Cascade Conference Track and Field Championships — the triple-PR.
Competing for the College of Idaho this past weekend in Ashland, Ore., Buxton set personal records in the shot put, discus and hammer throw, finishing third, seventh and ninth, respectively.
Buxton, a freshman, reached 138 feet 2 inches in the hammer, 127-7 in the discus, and 40-7 3/4 in the shot put at the event, posting the biggest numbers of her short collegiate career.
Buxton's 'Yotes finished third with 140 points, 40 back of British Columbia's winning number.
Shelley graduate Deidre Wilson also saved her best for last, posting career bests in the discus and shot put at the Big Sky Conference Championships this past weekend.
Wilson, who set PRs in the discus and hammer throw in her final tune-up for the conference championships one week earlier, set new records in the shot put (44-8-3/4) and discus (145-10), finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.
Wilson also finished one inch shy of her personal record in the hammer throw with a whing of 162-11. The Weber State women finished second with 116 points, 28 back of Sacramento State's winning total.
Competing in the 400 meter hurdles for BYU this past week, Rigby grad Scott Mecham finished second at the BYU Invitational with a time of 52.53 seconds on Thursday, and fourth at the Occidental Invite (52.25) on Saturday.
BYU won the men's team title at the 54-team Occidental event with 60 points, 28 ahead of UC San Diego's silver medal total.
Golf
Madison grad and North Idaho freshman Lincoln Hirrlinger placed 15th in a field of 47 at the Highline Showdown on May 5-6, opening with an 80 before climbing the leaderboard with a tidy 73 on his second 18.
Hirrlinger helped his team finish second in the team competition with a team stroke count of 600, 12 back of Spokane.
Softball
Blackfoot graduate and Treasure Valley outfielder Alicia Luna had a big double header performance during a double header split against Columbia Basin on Friday, finishing 3 for 7 with three runs, two doubles, one homer and five RBIs. TVCC is now 14-31.
Rigby grad Lexxus Trubl scored runs in both halves of a doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley on Saturday, helping the Walla Walla Warriors earn a split against Wenatchee Valley. WWCC is now 28-14.
Blue Mountain freshman and Sugar-Salem grad Mady Handy allowed five earned runs over four innings Saturday during an 8-5 loss to Columbia Basin. That loss leaves BMCC at 6-34.
Skyline grad and BYU junior Rylee Jensen was 1 for 4 with a run and a double Saturday during a 4-3 loss to Santa Clara. That loss leaves BYU at 29-24.
Blackfoot grad Hadlie Henderson struck out four over 6 2/3 innings during three Region 18 tournament games this past weekend, though she and her Southern Idaho teammates were eliminated by the Salt Lake Bruins on Friday. CSI closes its season at 38-22.
Baseball
Utah Valley sophomore and Blackfoot product Pacen Hayes finished 1 for 4 with a run scored Friday during a 6-2 win over Sacramento State. UVU (13-36) will play for a Western Athletic Conference playoff berth with a best-of-3 at UT Rio Grande on Thursday.
Hillcrest grad and Blue Mountain outfielder Austin Shirley walked and scored the tying run in the ninth inning to spur a late rally Saturday during a 6-4 win over Wenatchee Valley. BMCC is now 22-23.