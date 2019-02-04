Whatever your thoughts may be about part-time work, Bailey Nelson has no complaints.
At least not this week.
Nelson, a proud Firth graduate, got some part-time basketball work in this past week, playing forward for the Oregon Tech Owls.
Nelson started and was pulled early Friday during a 79-38 whomping of the Walla Walla Wolves, but not before compiling 15 points and eight rebounds over just 17 minutes.
Nelson and the rest of the rested starting five for the Owls will be back in action Wednesday against the Spokane Sasquatch.
Treasure Valley sophomore and Challis graduate Tara Chamberlain had to work a mite bit harder to help the Chukars beat North Idaho, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals Saturday in an 88-80 win.
That victory squares TVCC’s record at 11-11.
Ririe grad Sicilee Williams helped push Westminster to 16-3 on Friday, finishing with 13 points during a 74-58 win over Adams State.
Representing Ririe and Northwest College, Kaylee Brown had nine points and three assists during an 81-59 loss to Laramie County. Northwest is now 2-20.
Snake River grad and Utah State-Eastern starter Alyssa Crumley had 12 points and three rebounds Saturday during a 76-63 loss to Snow. USU-Eastern is now 15-7.
Big Bend forward and Madison grad Hannah Wilson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds Saturday during a 65-62 win over Spokane.
Also at BBCC (19-4) in the win over the Sasquatch, fellow Madison grad Leah Dougherty had 13 points, and Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) finished with nine points and a team-best four steals.
Men’s basketball
Blackfoot graduate Jarod Greene had a solid double-double for North Idaho during a 97-89 road win over Treasure Valley, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds. That win lifts NIC to 20-2.
BYU guard and former Shelley standout McKay Cannon finished with a game-best seven assists Saturday during a 67-49 win over Loyola Marymount. That win leaves the Cougars at 14-10. Also leading his team to victory with seven assists, Madison graduate Jaxon Edelmayer lifted Southern Idaho to a 91-83 win over Colorado Northwestern. CSI is now 20-5.
Bonneville grad and Idaho State guard Jared Stutzman finished with eight points Saturday during a 69-67 win over Portland State. That win leaves the Bengals at 8-12.
Indoor track
Blackfoot grad Derek Thomas helped the College of Idaho win the 4x800 relay at the Washington State Cougar Indoor Invitational in a time of 8 minutes 3.47 seconds. No team scores were kept at the event.