In New England, the word "grinder" means "sub sandwich" or "hoagie."
At Montana Western, however, a grinder is what football folks call a defensive player who goes 100 percent, sideline to sideline for four quarters.
Following his defensive performance for the Bulldogs in Week 8, Montana Western named Firth graduate Jackson Thompson the Grinder of the Week — the four quarters kind, not the turkey and avacado kind.
Thompson was back at it again this past weekend, taking the mustard to the College of Idaho offense with seven tackles.
Not to be outdone on the MWC defense, senior lineman and Bonneville grad Conlan Smith dealt out nine tackles, though the Bulldogs lost a tight one 17-14 to drop to 6-3.
Blackfoot graduate and defensive lineman T.J. Togiai finished with five tackles and a QB hurry Saturday to help Idaho State pick up a big 48-45 road win over Portland State.
Also in the game for the 6-3 Bengals, Blackfoot's Austin Campbell and South Fremont's Dakota Wilson started on the offensive line that led the push to 48.
Fomer Hillcrest standout Chance Hansen had four tackles for Montana Tech (4-5) on Saturday during a 35-14 loss to Carroll, and Shelley graduate Mason Price helped Rocky Mountain (8-2) rout Eastern Oregon 48-10 with three tackles.
Soccer
Skyline graduate Bailey Johnson scored her team's lone goal Wednesday during a 2-1 loss to the Walla Walla Warriors in the opening round of the NWAC tournament. The loss closes Lane's season at 14-2-2.
Competing for North Idaho in the NWAC tourney, Linnea Pretzer (Idaho Falls) and Zoe Lee (Hillcrest) combined for five shots on goal during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Portland.
The Cardinals bowed out of the bracket Saturday, however, ending the season 9-6-5 following a 1-0 loss to Peninsula.
Volleyball
Idaho State junior and Bonneville graduate Haylie Keck helped the Bengals win their third consecutive road match Saturday, finishing with a match-best 35 digs during a 3-1 win over Northern Colorado. ISU is now 15-12.
Also leading her team in digs, Bonneville graduate and Eastern Oregon sophomore Kiley McMurtrey had 22 Friday during a 3-2 loss to the College of Idaho on Friday. EOU is now 22-6.
Former Idaho Falls standout Maya Taylor had a match-high 18 kills Friday, though it was not enough for Taylor's St. Louis Billikens (5-19) to hold off Dayton in a 3-1 loss.
Also representing Idaho Falls, Portland State (5-21) sophomore Maddy Reeb had seven digs and a match-best 44 assists Saturday during a 3-1 win over Eastern Oregon.
Big Bend got a pair of team highs from District 6 products in the Vikings' season finale, getting 17 digs from Ashlee Adams (Firth) and 16 assists from Martina Wilder (South Fremont) on Friday during a 3-0 loss to Blue Mountain. BBCC finishes at 8-25.
Wrapping up the regular season on Oct. 30 with a 3-0 win over Yakima Valley, Baylie Whiting (Idaho Falls) had 11 digs, and teammate Kellie Tucker (Firth) added four kills and two aces. The Chukars enter the postseason at 16-15.
Former Madison hitter Madisen Day had 10 digs and three kills for Snow College on Saturday during a 3-09 loss to Southern Idaho. The Badgers are now 24-5.