Madison graduate Hanna Wilson believes in second chances.
In redemption.
In the idea that things gone wrong can be put right again, and that every road ill-travelled has a U-turn.
Or maybe she just loves a good offensive rebound.
Competing for Big Bend in a game against Clackamas on Saturday, Wilson finished with a whopping 10 offensive boards, finishing with 15 total rebounds and 13 points.
Through three games, Wilson is averaging 7.3 offensive rebounds and 11.3 total rebounds per game.
Also competing for BBCC on Saturday, Sugar-Salem grad Kayla Luke had nine points and six assists, and Madison graduate Leah Dougherty had 13 points and four rebounds.
BBCC lost the game 95-76, however, falling to 2-1 on the season.
Snake River graduate Alyssa Crumley had a nice double-double for USU-Eastern (9-2) on Friday, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals during an 87-85 loss to Western Wyoming.
West Jefferson graduate Jade Skidmore had her best game as a member of the Seattle Pacific lineup, finishing with nine points Saturday during a 73-68 win over Western Oregon. The Falcons are now 3-4.
Also posting her best game with a new school, Butte County graduate and Southern Idaho (7-3) guard Shay Lambson hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points Friday during a 104-54 rout of Williston State.
Fellow 1A District 6 product Tara Chamberlain (Challis) had 12 points and six rebounds for Treasure Valley on Saturday to help the Chukars improve to 5-3 with an 84-50 win over the Portland Panthers.
Firth grad Bailey Nelson and Oregon Tech (6-2) starter Bailey Nelson had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks Saturday during a 71-61 loss to Eastern Oregon.
Ririe grad Kaylee Brown turned in five points, four assists and three rebounds for the Northwest Trappers (1-11) on Saturday during a 69-68 home loss to Dawson.
One night earlier during a 67-43 win over Dawson, Blackfoot graduate Jordyn Haxby had three points for the 7-3 Sheridan College Generals.
Football
Weber State sophomore David Ames got his first taste of NCAA playoff football on Saturday, helping Weber State thump visiting Southeast Missouri 48-23 during the opening round of the FCS playoffs.
The Wildcats (10-2) will next face the seventh-ranked Maine Black Bears on Friday in Ogden, Utah.
Swimming
Idaho Falls graduate Andrea Perttula is turning heads in her freshman season at Kenyon College, and the necks were snapping this past weekend at the Kenyon-hosted Total Performance Invite.
Perttula helped Kenyon set a meet record in the 200 medley relay with an NCAA 'A' qualifying time of 1 minute, 41.59 seconds.
Perttula also helped her team set an 'A' time in the 400 medley (3:43.75), and posted individual wins with 'B' times in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.42) and 200 breaststroke (2:15.27).
Kenyon won the team title with 2,721 points, and NYU was second at 2,180.
Volleyball
Bonneville graduate Haylie Keck closed out her junior season at Idaho State this past week, leading the Bengals with 26 and 22 digs during Big Sky Tournament matches against Northern Arizona and Sacramento State, respectively. ISU finished 19-14.
Also wrapping up their seasons in tournament play this past week, Kiley McMurtrey (Bonneville) and Jet Taylor (Rigby) helped Eastern Oregon reach the round of 16 at the NAIA national tournaent.
Over the four tourament matches, McMurtrey totalled 86 digs, and Taylor had 17 kills and 13 blocks. EOU finished 25-9.
Men's basketball
BYU guard and Shelley graduate had another perfect shooting night for the Cougars, this time during a 113-103 shootout loss to Weber State on Saturday.
Cannon was 3 for 3 from the field with a 3-pointer, finishing with seven points. BYU is 5-4.
North Idaho got 10 points and six rebounds over just 14 minutes from Blackfoot grad Jarod Greene as the Cardinals improved to 6-0 Saturday with a 93-72 win over Medicine Hat.
Montana Western (3-3) forward and Firth graduate Connor Burkhart came home on Thursday, finishing with nine points, four rebounds and two blocked shots during a 74-66 loss to Idaho State in Pocatello.
On the other side of the same game, Madison graduate Lyle Sutton had two points, and Bonneville grad Jared Stutzman finished with two steals for ISU (3-3).
Madison graduate Jaxon Edelmayer had seven points, three assists and three rebounds Saturday to help Southern Idaho beat Missouri State-West Plains. The win leaves the Golden Eagles at 8-3.