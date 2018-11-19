Apparently intent on making the most out of her senior season, Bonneville graduate Randi Yarnell is again burning up the collegiate pool.
Competing for Western State-Coloraco at the A3 Performance Invite this past weekend, Yarnell set El Pomar Natatorium pool and meet records in the 100-yard butterfly (54.11 seconds), 200 free (1:49.34) and 50 free (23.00).
Yarnell’s mark in the 200 free was also a school record and personal best, and both her 200 and 50 freestyle times are the fastest in NCAA Division II through November 16.
Yarnell earned women’s Swimmer of the Meet honors and led the Mountaineers to a third-place finish with 516 points. Colorado Mesa won the team title with 1,385.
Competing for CSU-Pueblo at the same event, Idaho Falls graduate Jade Irick finished third in the B final of the 1 meter diving competition with 228 points, and helped her team finsih fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:55.08). The ThunderWolves were fifth with 339 points.
Representing Idaho Falls at Kenyon College, Andrea Perttula won the C final in the 200 breast (2:18.73) and was second in the C final of the 100 breast (1:04.15) in a deep field at the Ohio State Fall Open Invitational.
Stanford won the team title with 2,499 points, and Kenyon was ninth with 486.
Football
While the majority of the FCS is hanging up their cleats for the winter, Skyline graduate David Ames III and the Weber State Wildcats play on.
Ames blocked a punt Saturday to help the Wildcats double up Idaho State 26-13 in Pocatello, earning Weber State (9-2) a share of the Big Sky Conference title and a No. 2 seed in the FCS bracket.
Ames and the boys in purple will play the winner of Southeast Missouri State and Stony Brook on Dec. 1.
On the losing side of Saturday’s game, Blackfoot graduate T.J. Togiai finished with six tackles including a tackle for loss.
Also competing Saturday for the 6-5 Bengals were Dakota Wilson (South Fremont), Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) and Brock Davis (Skyline).
Playing for Rocky Mountain in the opening round of the NAIA National Championships, Shelley graduate Mason Price had one tackle during a 49-20 loss to No. 1 Morningside. The loss closed RMC’s season at 8-4.
Women’s basketball
Big Bend is home to three local talents, all of whom started in the season opener Saturday.
The Vikings got team highs in points (20) and rebounds (seven) from Madison graduate Hannah Wilson in Saturday’s 81-58 win over Olympic.
Also representing Madison at BBCC (1-0), Leah Dougherty had 14 points and a game-best five steals, and teammate Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) had six points and a game-best five assists.
Former Challis standout Tara Chamberlain had a solid game for Treasure Valley on Sunday, finishing with 17 points during an 80-73 loss to Linn-Benton. The Chukars are 1-2.
Competing for Utah State-Eastern (6-1) during a 73-61 win over Scottsdale on Thursday, Snake River graduate Alyssa Crumley had 15 points and eight rebounds.
Ririe graduates Haddi and Sicilee Williams combined to score 21 points for Westminster on Friday, helping push the 1-1 Griffins to an 89-58 win over Texas A&M International.
Oregon Tech senior and Firth graduate Bailey Nelson has 20 points and 20 rebounds through eight games this season, helping her team open 5-3.
Representing Rigby at Montana Western (3-0), Tori Anderson has 21 points and seven rebounds over her first three games.
Volleyball
Idaho Falls graduate Maya Taylor closed her sophomore season at St. Louis in the Atlantic 10 tournament, finishing with 16 kills and seven digs during a 3-0 win over George Mason. The Billikens (8-20) were then eliminated in the second round by top-seeded VCU.
Also representing Idaho Falls, Portland State sophomore Maddy Reeb had 33 assists and six digs in a 3-1 loss to Northern Colorado. The Vikings ended the season 5-25.
Fellow Idaho Falls graduate Katie Montgomery also closed her freshman season at Southern Utah (6-24), getting six blocks and four kills during a 3-0 win over Eastern Washington.
Bonneville grad and Idaho State junior Haylie Keck had 16 digs Saturday for the Bengals (18-13) during a 3-1 home loss to Montana.