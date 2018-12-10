He’s back.
Utah State University made it official Sunday afternoon. Gary Andersen will become the first-ever head football coach to return after leaving.
In a press release sent out, Aggie Athletics Director John Hartwell made the announcement.
“We welcome Gary and Stacey (Andersen, his wife) and their family back to the Utah State family,” Hartwell said in the press release. “His care-factor for his players, coupled with his recruiting philosophy and plan to win, are keys to the continued success of Aggie football. His knowledge of the state of Utah and our program are unparalleled and we feel those attributes will greatly aid in the continued growth and success of Aggie football.”
Andersen will be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday morning. That will occur on the third floor of the West Stadium Center at Maverik Stadium at 11 a.m. This will be open to the public and free parking will be available in the lot west of the stadium.
There have been 27 football coaches at USU. Andersen was at the helm from 2009-2012 and was named the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2012, before leaving for Wisconsin.
Andersen spent two seasons as the head coach at Wisconsin, then two-and-a-half leading the Oregon State program before returning to his native state of Utah. This past season he has been the associate head coach and defensive line coach at the University of Utah.
“Stacey and I are thrilled to be back at Utah State University,” said Andersen in the press release. “This is a special place and we are excited to meet these young men and play a part in seeing them succeed off and on the field academically, socially and athletically. We are grateful to reconnect with many great friends and supporters in Logan and want to thank John Hartwell and President (Noelle) Cockett for the opportunity. Go Aggies!”
During his career, Andersen was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award at USU in 2012 and a semifinalist for the Maxwell Coach of the Year Award (2013) and George Munger Coach of the Year Award (2013, 2014) at Wisconsin. He was also a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award at Utah in 2008, which is given to the top assistant in college football. As a head coach, he led USU to the 2012 WAC Championship and Wisconsin to the 2014 Big Ten Conference West Division title.
Andersen led the Aggies to their first bowl game in 14 years in 2011. The following year, USU had its best season ever by going 11-2 and capturing its first outright league title since 1936. The Aggies also won just their second bowl game in school history that season with a 41-15 victory against Toledo in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. That 2012 team is one of just two in school history, along with the 1961 club, to finish the season nationally ranked as it was 16th in the final Associated Press poll, 17th in the final Coaches poll and 23rd in the final BCS standings.
“We want to welcome Gary and his family back to Utah State University,” Cockett said in the press release. “Gary clearly knows football and the blueprint for success at Utah State. He is dedicated to the success of his student-athletes in the classroom, on the field of play and in life after football. Gary’s energy and enthusiasm will benefit the football program, athletics department and University, and as importantly, the Aggie fan base across Cache Valley and beyond.”