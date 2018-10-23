Whoever said golf would never take you anywhere probably couldn’t hit a sand wedge.
From Florida to Simi Valley, California, golfers representing District 6 wrapped up their fall seasons this past week in grand style — hitting wedge after wedge to set record after record.
Idaho Falls High School graduate Yedin Lui helped Carnegie Mellon post the lowest 54-hole mark in school history at the Golfweek Fall Invite in Sandestin, Florida, at the Baytowne Golf Club on Oct. 14-16.
Lui carded a steady 80-81-78—239 to place 24th in the 18-team field, helping the Tartans to a final stroke count of 938 and a runner-up finish. Rhodes won the event at 920.
Utah State teammates Colten Cordingley (Madison) and Andy Hess (Hillcrest) had individual successes for the Aggies, which finished the fall in Simi Valley at the Bill Cullum Invite, held at Wood Ranch Golf Club on Oct. 15-16.
Cordingley fired a 3-under 71-72-70—213 to place eighth overall, his best-ever collegiate finish. Hess recovered from an opening-round 76 to finish 70-70 in Rounds 2 and 3, finishing even in a season-best 17th place.
The Aggies were fifth in the team competition at 866, 23 back of Boise State’s winning number.
Volleyball
Thursday’s match between Idaho State and Southern Utah pitted a pair of District 6 graduates in a match won by SUU 3-2.
For the winning T-birds (3-19), Idaho Falls graduate Katie Montgomery had six kills and four blocks, and Bonneville’s Haylie Keck had a team-best 25 digs for the Bengals (12-11).
Big Bend and Treasure Valley also met this past week, brining TVCC’s Baylie Whiting (Idaho Falls) and Kellie Tucker (Firth) to the same court as Ashlee Adams (Firth) and Martina Wilder (South Fremont).
The Chukars won the match 3-1, improving to 15-13 thanks 17 five kills from Tucker and a team-high 17 digs from Whiting.
The Vikings (7-22) got 14 digs from Adams, as well as a 21-assist, 10-dig double-double out of Wilder.
Idaho Falls graduate and Portland State sophomore Maddy Reeb had another solid outing for the 3-19 Vikings, finishing with 34 assists, six blocks and seven digs Thursday during a 3-0 win over Montana.
Eastern Oregon got nice efforts out of Kiley McMurtrey (Bonneville) and Jet Taylor (Rigby) during a 3-1 win over Evergreen to improve to 19-5.
McMurtrey had 18 digs and a team-best three aces, and Taylor led the Mountaineers with seven blocks.
Soccer
Blackfoot graduate Elexus Nochebuena scored her Treasure Valley’s lone goal during a 1-1 tie with Wenatchee on Friday, converting on one of her two shots on goal in the match. That tie moves the Chukars to 3-11-3.
Also contributing on 100-percent of her team’s scoring, Skyline graduate Bailey Johnson had a goal and an assist for Lane on Saturday during a 2-0 win over Portland. The Titans are now 14-1-2.
Fellow Skyline product Nicole Morrison had an assist and two shots on goal to help Jamestown rout Mount Marty on Thursday, improving to 9-5-2.
Cross-country
The Southern Idaho cross country teams took both the women’s and men’s team titles Friday at the Montana Western Bulldog open in their final meet before nationals.
The CSI women finished 38 ahead of Rocky Mountain with 20 points, paced in the 5k by Sugar-Salem graduates Shaylee Hill (19 minutes, 59 seconds), Ashley Willis (21:55) and Megan Galbraith (22:07) who finished fourth, 20th and 23rd, respectively.
The CSI men scored a field best 18 to win by 46 in the 8k, getting a fifth-place finish from Shelley’s Chase Barrow (27), a 16th-place finish from Sugar’s Jaren Merrill, and a 19th-place effort from Madison’s Mubarek Haws.
Football
Former Post Register All Area Player of the Year and Skyline grad David Ames III is getting some special teams work at Weber State, returning a punt for 6 yards Saturday during a 34-24 win over Montana State. The Wildcats are now 5-2.
Competing for the 4-3 ISU Bengals during a 48-41 loss to Liberty on Saturday, Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) had a touchdown catch, T.J. Togiai (Blackfoot) had two tackles and Dakota Wilson (South Fremont) started on the offensive line.