There are several reasons the 2018 college football season is shaping up to be a special one for Utah State.
One of the biggest ones involves how well the Aggies have gelled as a team. USU is one of the most balanced offensive and defensive teams in the Mountain West, and I don’t think it’s even debatable.
Unfortunately, this balance means a few talented Aggies will likely be left off the all-conference teams. They simply won’t match up statistically with some of the other leaders in the Mountain West because USU has more contributors on both sides of the ball than most teams.
Consider this: Twenty different Aggies have already scored a touchdown this season. Additionally, USU quarterbacks Jordan Love and Henry Colombi have completed passes to 17 teammates, and eight Aggies have hauled in at least 10 receptions.
Darwin Thompson and Gerold Bright have shared the running back duties this fall and the duo has combined for 1,074 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and are both averaging at least 6.0 yards per carry. If either one of those players was the featured back, he would stand a very good chance of garnering first-team all-MW honors.
This balance is also evident on the defensive side of the ball. Yeah, I understand USU linebacker David Woodward is currently leading the Mountain West in tackles per game with 11.3, but a wealth of teammates have also made their mark.
Nine different Aggies have accounted for 12 interceptions, seven have forced a fumble and 13 players are responsible for the team’s 21 sacks. Fourteen Aggies have already racked up at least 20 tackles each.
From what I’ve seen, this team is pretty unselfish when it comes to the big picture, and it’s paying off big time in 2018.
“Every one of those guys has selfish, individual goals, but yet they’re harnessed within a group and a team atmosphere with team goals at the forefront of everybody’s mind knowing that what they can accomplish as a team supersedes anything they can do individually,” USU head coach Matt Wells said during Monday’s press conference. “The importance of the logo being a lot more important than one person. They actually get that really well.”
I don’t think many people would argue against the Aggies having one of the best collection of wide receivers in the Mountain West, yet none of them have put up gaudy numbers so far. Only Ron’quavion Tarver ranks in the top 10 in the league in receptions per game — he’s ninth at 4.62 — and no Aggie ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards.
Why? Because Utah State has arguably more weapons than the other teams in the MW. Six different Aggies have multiple touchdown receptions this season, eight have receptions of at least 28 yards, and all eight of them are legitimately capable of making explosive plays.
USU’s balance is also obvious in the team statistics. The Aggies are the only team in the Mountain West ranked in the top five in rushing and passing offense, and the lone team currently in the top three in total offense (second at 471.2 yards per game) and total defense (third at 351.9 ypg). USU is tied with Boise State for the top spot in yards per play with 6.5.
Utah State also ranks in the top three among all Mountain West squads in scoring offense (first at 49.4 points per game) and scoring defense (third at 22.2 ppg). Fresno State is the other MW program in the top three in both categories.
Indeed, a lot of players are pulling their weight for the Aggies this season. That’s what it takes to achieve sustained excellence. Also, I firmly believe it’s more difficult for opposing teams to gameplan for balanced opponents.
Another reason the Aggies are enjoying a lot of success is they have several good leaders. On more than one occasion this season, Wells has referred to his team as a “player-led” one. The former USU quarterback has compared this squad to the one in 2014, which managed to win 10 games despite losing a host of key contributors to injuries.
“A player-led team can be great,” Wells said. “A coach-led team can be only good. Right now, we’re being led by a lot of those leaders in that locker room. They’re doing a great job. So, that’s the challenge. Each and every week, it’s what we do and how we do it.
“Recognizing who our opponent is and their schemes and the things we need to tweak on offense, defense and special teams, it’s still all about us. A lot of that in terms of investment and how we practice has a lot to do with us.”
Buckle up and enjoy the ride, Aggie fans. There’s no reason to think this balanced team won’t continue to shine in ’18.