She had to wait 22 games for her break-out party, but Rigby High School graduate and Idaho State University freshman Kaitlyn Bell was all about cake and ice cream Saturday night.
During an 80-47 home rout of Southern Utah, the 6-foot-3 Bell hit every shot she took over 6 minutes, finishing with eight points on three field goals and two free throws.
The eight points were a career best for Bell, helping lift the Bengals to 15-7.
Reigning NWAC Player of the week Tara Chamberlain (Challis) had another solid game for Treasure Valley on Saturday, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds during am 83-79 win over Spokane.
Chamberlain earned the league honor with 46 points and 15 rebounds over two games the previous week for the 12-12 Chukars.
Westminster College guard and Ririe graduate Sicilee Williams hit all three of her 3-point attempts Saturday, finishing with 11 points during a 66-52 win over Western Colorado.
Williams is now shooting a team-best 51.7 percent from beyond the arc for the 18-3 Griffins.
Firth graduate Bailey Nelson posted her third double-double of the season for Oregon Tech, finishing with 11 points and 13 rebounds Friday during a 59-43 win over Northwest Christian. Nelson’s Owls are now 20-8.
Seattle Pacific got 11 points and six rebounds out of West Jefferson grad Jade Skidmore on Saturday during a 90-71 loss to Northwest Nazarene. Skidmore’s Falcons are now 7-14.
Big Bend improved to 20-4 with a 78-58 win over North Idaho on Wednesday. The Vikings got 10 points from Leah Dougherty (Madison), eight from Hannah Wilson (Madison) and six more from Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) in the win.
Ririe grad and Northwest College sophomore Kaylee Brown had 10 points and six rebounds Saturday during a 71-53 loss to Gillette. NWC is now 2-23.
Men’s basketball
Blackfoot graduate Jarod Greene had another huge game for North Idaho this past week, finishing with 17 points and 13 rebounds during a 114-80 win over Big Bend on Wednesday. Greene hit 8 of 11 from the field to help the Cardinals improve to 21-2.
Madison graduate Jaxon Edelmayer filled out the scoresheet for Southern Idaho on Thursday, finishing with 10 rebounds, seven points and a team high five assists during a 65-54 win over USU-Eastern. The Golden Eagles are now 21-5.
Also landing all over the scoresheet for Idaho State, Bonneville graduate Jared Stutzman had six points, four rebounds and three assists Saturday during a 78-72 loss to Southern Utah. The Bengals are now 9-13.
BYU guard and Shelley graduate McKay Cannon had four assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Cougars on Thursday during an 83-48 rout of Portland. BYU is now 16-10.
Montana Western got a team-best four assists from Firth graduate Connor Burhkart on Saturday during an 80-79 win over Rocky Mountain. The win lifts the Bulldogs to 8-17.
Indoor track
Blackfoot graduate and Weber State runner Michelle Pratt took top honors in the mile run at the Montana State dual meet on Friday, finishing in a field-best 5 minutes, 4.78 seconds.
Utah State strider James Withers honored his Snake River roots this past weekend with a third-place finish in the 3,000 meter run at the Don Kirby Invitational in Nampa. Withers covered the distance in 8:27.64.
Representing USU at the Bronco Challenge in Boise on Saturday, Bonneville graduate Coen Haroldsen was eighth in the same race with a time of 8:38.07.