Idaho State plays its final nonconference game of the season Saturday, and the matchup is more intriguing than most of its out-of-conference counterparts.
The Bengals head east to face Liberty (3-3) — a first-year FBS program that was an established contender in the FCS.
The Flames posted 12 consecutive winning seasons at the FCS level (2006-17) and won an FCS playoff game in 2014. Liberty also pulled off a monumental upset when it beat Baylor last season.
Liberty is transitioning into the FBS as an independent this season, and has yet to face an FCS team. The Flames beat Troy last week to snap the Trojans' five-game winning streak, and beat New Mexico of the Mountain West Conference back on Sept. 29.
“They beat New Mexico soundly,” ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said Monday. “They're no joke. They're a real good team.”
Here is more information on Liberty, which hosts Idaho State (4-2, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) on Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia. Kickoff is at noon Mountain Time, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
ODD ADJUSTMENT LEADS TO DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT
Liberty played one of its best defensive games of the season last weekend against Troy, and the success was partially due to a simple change of location.
According to The News & Advance, Flames defensive coordinator Robert Wimberly moved from the field to the coaches box last game, swapping spots with position coaches Marshall Roberts and Josh Bookbinder. The move allowed Wimberly to recognize personnel packages faster and adjust his coverage accordingly. Before, Wimberly relied on assistant coaches to relay information to him from the box to the sidelines, which delayed his defensive play calls.
The News & Advance says Wimberly had not coached from the coaches box since his days as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin in the early 2000s.
The result Saturday was a 22-16 Liberty win, under 300 yards of offense and one touchdown for Troy. Flames head coach Turner Gill said Tuesday the team is “leaning toward” keeping Wimberly in the coaches box going forward.
“This was a big adjustment and a big improvement,” Gill said during his weekly press conference. “I anticipate (Wimberly) to stay there.”
Prior to the Troy game, Liberty gave up 37.4 points and 497.8 yards per game. Those averages have since dipped to 33.8 ppg and 463.7 ypg. The Flames also tallied 4.0 sacks (9.0 this season) and 8.0 tackles for loss (33.0 this season) against the Trojans.
PHENICIE SAID OFFENSE HAS TO ADJUST VS. 'STOUT' RUN DEFENSE
When the Flames have won this season, for the most part, they've contained the run.
Liberty is allowing 157.7 yards rushing per game in three wins, against 322.7 ground yards per game in three losses. North Texas and Army both cleared 300 yards on a combined 6.6 yards per carry against the Flames.
ISU's rushing offense has hardly been slowed this season. The Bengals have averaged under 4 yards per carry once – against California, which is holding opponents under 4 yards per rush for the season. The Bengals run the ball with enough volume to pile up rushing yardage on a week-to-week basis, and rank 17th in the FCS at 240.2 yards per game.
But ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said Liberty's defensive schemes will force the Bengals to adjust their play style.
“They're very stout against the run,” Phenicie said Monday. “They make it difficult to do some of the things that we like to do. “We're going to have to change quit a bit to adjust to what they give us.”
With Wimberly in the coaches box last week against Troy – the 34th-best rushing team in the FBS – Liberty held the Trojans to 3.4 yards per rush, well below the team's season average of 5.6 yards per carry.
LIBERTY RIDDLED WITH INJURIES
The News & Advance reported earlier this week that Liberty will be without leading receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden for the second consecutive game Saturday (mononucleosis). Gandy-Golden has 32 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns in five games this season.
The News & Advance also said Liberty will be without wideout Damian King (12 catches, 226 yards, two touchdowns), and receiver JT Wood (two catches, 18 yards) is questionable.
Tight end Zac Foutz (seven catches, 108 yards, one touchdown) is doubtful, and tight end Jerome Jackson is questionable, according to The News & Advance.
Liberty's third-leading rusher, Kentory Matthews (34 carries, 221 yards, one touchdown), who started the first three games of the season, is questionable after missing the last three games, The News & Advance said.
The News & Advance also said the Flames get a pair of players back this week: left guard Ethan Crawford and cornerback Kimani Donaldson. Crawford started 10 games last season, while Donaldson played seven games last year as a freshman. Donaldson has not played this season.
ODDS AND ENDS
- Phenicie did not indicate that running backs James Madison or Ty Flanagan are in danger of missing Saturday's game. The backfield duo was hobbled near the end of the UC Davis game. Both players had lengthy sits on the turf at different points of the game, but both ultimately returned.
“They're fine,” Phenicie said Monday. “Ty was sicker than a dog last week. He was lucky to make it to the game. We filled him up with fluids and threw him out there.”
- Saturday marks Liberty's homecoming, making it ISU's third homecoming road game this season (North Dakota, UC Davis). Liberty is 30-14 all-time on homecoming.
“It's going to be a tough environment,” Phenicie said. “The student section is right behind the bench, and they're going to make a lot of noise. It's what college football should be.”
- Saturday's game is billed as another potential shootout. Liberty and ISU have both scored 40 points or more three times this season, and each has gone over 500 yards three times this season. The site 5dimes.eu lists Idaho State as 6 1/2-point underdogs, with an estimated final score totaling 78 points.
- Former Boise State star running back and Super Bowl winner Jay Ajayi has a younger brother on the Liberty football team. Redshirt junior Solomon Ajayi is tied for the team lead with 38 tackles, plus 3.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
- Saturday's game will be broadcast on ESPN3/watchespn.com. Watchespn is an internet streaming service that's included with most cable TV packages. The service can also be accessed within the ESPN app.