After last week's miserable defensive effort, Idaho State’s next men's basketball opponent should boost the Bengals’ defensive numbers.
Should.
The Bengals (6-7, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) play their lone game of the week today at Sacramento State — the last Big Sky team in search of a league win and, statistically, one of the worst offensive squads in Division I.
That didn’t matter in the Bengals’ last game, an 81-69 home loss to Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks had their best offensive outing this season, shooting 56.3 percent from the field and snapping a seven-game road losing streak. NAU ranks ninth in the Big Sky in scoring and ninth in shooting percentage.
“I just don’t think we defended them very well,” ISU coach Bill Evans said after the loss. “We got 15 more shots than they did. They turned the ball over 15 times, we turned it over nine. We got 15 offensive rebounds, they got six. … We didn’t do a good job of defending them. I think that’s where our failure came.”
Sac State (6-6, 0-3 Big Sky) scores 69.7 points per game this season and ranks last in the conference with 63.7 ppg in league play. The Hornets rank 331st out of 353 Division I teams in adjusted offensive efficiency — 28 spots behind the next-worst Big Sky team (Eastern Washington, which beat ISU 65-55).
ISU’s outcomes have been unpredictable this season. For example, Big Sky opponents Eastern Washington, Idaho and Southern Utah combined to make 9 of 47 3-point attempts against ISU before NAU buried 8 of 16. And while the Bengals have been one of Division I’s best 3-point offenses all season, they’ve failed to shoot 40 percent from the arc in three of four Big Sky games.
Every game is more or less a coin flip for the Bengals. ISU beat Boise State (No. 117 on kenpom.com) on the road in November, and lost to No. 298 Northern Arizona at home last weekend.
“(After the win against) Southern Utah, I floated in here,” Bill Evans said after the loss to Northern Arizona. “Now, I’m looking for a cave.”
SCOUTING SAC STATE
The Hornets were picked to finish 10th in the Big Sky in the league’s preseason coaches and media polls.
Sac State started the season 4-0 and is 2-4 since, including four consecutive losses. The Hornets make up for poor offensive production with the Big Sky’s best scoring defense (66.8 ppg), and rank second in the conference in steals per game and turnover margin.
Sac State forces a turnover on 23.2 percent of defensive possessions, 22nd-best in Division I.
The Hornets don’t pose a threat from the arc, as 60.7 percent of the team’s points are scored on 2-pointers (19.8 percent on 3-pointers). Only three Division I teams score more from 2-pointers.
Fifth-year senior guard Marcus Graves is having a career season. The 6-footer, who missed last season after undergoing back surgery, leads the Big Sky in assists per game (5.3) and steals per game (2.2), while scoring a team-best 14.6 ppg.
Graves is also pulling in 5.3 rebounds per game — good for third on the team — and registered a triple-double Nov. 9 against Simpson.
Six-foot-8 center Joshua Patton is making a conference-best 63.3 percent of his shots and is second in the Big Sky with 1.8 blocked shots per game. Sophomore Ethan Esposito is Sac State’s top reserve, averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 transfer from San Diego City College ranks fourth in Division I in offensive rebound percentage (17.3) and draws a team-high 6.8 fouls per 40 minutes.
RECORDS WATCH
Entering today’s game, multiple active ISU players are climbing the school’s career record charts.
- Brandon Boyd ranks 23rd in scoring with 1,002 points
- Boyd is ninth in 3-point attempts with 335
- Boyd is tied for eighth in free-throw percentage (81.3)
- Boyd, Gary Chivichyan and Balint Mocsan all rank in the top 10 in 3-pointers made. Boyd is 11th with 119, Chivichyan is fourth with 147 and Mocsan is seventh with 136
- Jared Stutzman is first in 3-point percentage (45.3), Mocsan is second (44.2) and Chivichyan is sixth (42.1)
GAME INFO AND SERIES HISTORY
Saturday’s game tips off at 8 p.m. MST. Video can be streamed live at watchbigsky.com and Pluto TV. The radio broadcast can be heard at 102.5 FM, and live stats can be followed at statbroadcast.com.
ISU owns a 30-20 all-time series lead and won both of last season’s matchups. The Bengals have not scored at least 80 points on Sac State since an 80-67 win in 2014.