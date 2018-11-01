POCATELLO – Idaho State hits the road to face one of the hottest teams in the Big Sky Conference this weekend in the Portland State Vikings (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky).
PSU is riding a three-game winning streak, which has vaulted the team into fifth place in the league standings.
Here is a closer look at the Vikings, who host the Bengals at 8:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday.
Portland State is outscoring its opponents 98-48 during its three-game hot streak, which began when the Vikings were 1-4 and without a Division I win.
The wins have also bred a yardage gap of 1,218-1,039 in favor of PSU, and a plus-6 turnover margin.
The streak started with a 22-20 win at Montana – where the Vikings had not won since 1987 – and continued with one-sided victories against Northern Colorado (35-14) and Sacramento State (41-14).
With four wins this season, PSU has exceeded its win total from the past two seasons combined.
“A sign of a really good team is if you get better during the season,” ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said Monday, adding the Vikings avoided the dreaded Montana hangover that occurs for most teams after pulling off a win in Missoula. “That’s the sign of a well-coached team and a great job by those guys.”
Portland State had not won three games in a row since 2015, when the team won at least three straight two different times. The Vikings opened that season 3-0, including road wins against Washington State and Idaho State – the last time the Bengals were ranked in the top 25.
PSU went 0-11 last season.
“They’re a sleeper team,” ISU linebacker Paea Moala said Monday. “I’ve just got to tell the guys, ‘Don’t sleep on these guys, just stay whole and do whatever we’ve got to do and play our game. Don’t let them play their game, because that’s what they did against Montana, and especially this past game against Sac State.’”
PSU BUOYED BY SPECIAL TEAMS, STRONG RUSHING, BIG PLAYS
Portland State operates with a potent rushing attack, one ISU knows all too well.
The Vikings average 195.8 yards rushing per game, and have called 357 runs against 179 passes this season. Seventeen of Portland State’s 27 offensive touchdowns have come via the run, and PSU is one of three Big Sky squads with more yards rushing than passing this season.
In the 2016 ISU-PSU matchup in Portland, the Vikings rushed for a school-record 531 yards in a 45-20 win. PSU had zero yards passing that day.
Six Vikings players have rushed for over 100 yards this season, led by quarterback Jalani Eason at 337. Eason and fellow QB Davis Alexander have combined for 10 rushing scores.
When the Vikings do pass, they average 16.81 yards per completion – good for sixth in the FCS. Four of PSU’s touchdown passes have gone for at least 70 yards.
“They’ll go zone read. That’s what makes it tough,” Phenicie said of PSU’s offense. “They have their big stuff, where they’re going to pound you, and then they have their light stuff, where they’re going to try to throw (vertical passes) on you, try to throw their hitches and then run their zone read.”
Portland State’s special teams have blocked five kicks and two punts this season, both top-10 marks in the FCS. PSU also holds opponents to 15.38 yards per kickoff return – sixth in the FCS.
Portland State also owns time of possession (33 minutes, 1 second per game) and is 11th in the FCS with an average turnover margin of plus-1.13 per game.
“A big part of stopping this team is capping the big play, not letting them get in a rhythm,” Bengals linebacker Kody Graves said Monday.
PSU-ISU TIES
Vikings head coach Bruce Barnum spent six seasons on Idaho State’s coaching staff (1998-2006) as an offensive line coach, defensive line coach, defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator. Portland State special teams coordinator/running back coach Nick Whitworth played running back at ISU from 1997-2000, rushing for over 2,300 yards and 16 touchdowns. Whitworth, a Mackay native, later coached at ISU from 2001-09 and was inducted into ISU’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Vikings safeties coach John Ely was ISU’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 1997-98, and wide receivers/quarterbacks coach Evan Mozzochi played quarterback for the Bengals from 2007-09.
Portland State redshirt freshman Davis Koetter also has ISU ties. His father is Dirk Koetter, a Pocatello native who played at Highland High School and ISU before reaching the NFL as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Davis Koetter, who joined Portland State as a quarterback, is 0 for 1 passing this season. He has three receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns.