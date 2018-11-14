POCATELLO — Both teams have a lot riding on Saturday’s regular-season finale.
For Idaho State (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), a loss ends the season. A win keeps the door to a postseason berth ajar. It’s also the Bengals’ senior day and a chance to finish the season unbeaten at home.
For Weber State (8-2, 6-1 Big Sky), a win clinches at least a share of a second consecutive conference championship and keeps WSU alive for the Big Sky’s automatic FCS playoff bid. A loss muddles the Big Sky’s playoff outlook and knocks the Wildcats down a peg as they vie for a first-round postseason bye.
Here are the conference championship and auto-bid scenarios for this weekend (conference champions account for 10 of the 24 berths into the FCS playoffs. Auto-bids for co-conference champs are determined by tie-breakers). Weber State, UC Davis and Eastern Washington are tied for first place at 6-1 in league play. ISU is a game back at 5-2. UC Davis hosts Sacramento State and Eastern Washington plays at Portland State.
If Weber State, UC Davis, Eastern Washington win:
n Three-way shared title. Weber State gets the Big Sky’s automatic postseason berth
If Weber State and UC Davis win, Eastern Washington loses:
n Two-way shared title. UC Davis gets the Big Sky’s automatic postseason berth
If Idaho State, UC Davis and Eastern Washington win:
n Two-way share title. Eastern Washington gets the Big Sky’s automatic postseason berth
If Weber State and Eastern Washington win, UC Davis loses:
n Two-way shared title. Weber State gets the Big Sky’s automatic postseason berth
If Idaho State wins, and UC Davis and Eastern Washington lose:
n Four-way shared title. Eastern Washington the Big Sky’s automatic postseason berth
The only scenario in which a team wins sole share of the championship is a win by one team that is tied for first place, and losses by the other two teams tied for first place.
Here is a closer look at the Wildcats, who play Saturday at 2:35 p.m. at Holt Arena.
Weber State boasts one of the FCS’ top defenses, and the unit has carried the Wildcats to the No. 3 ranking in the most recent national media poll.
WSU leads the Big Sky in yards per game given up (321.3) and is second in points allowed per game (21.6).
Those numbers are even smaller against conference opponents: 298.3 yards allowed per game and 21.1 points given up.
The Wildcats haven’t given up more than 30 points to a conference opponent, and held Eastern Washington to six points in a 14-6 win. EWU averages a Big Sky-best 42.3 ppg, and on average, a Big Sky team scores 30.3 ppg.
“They are ranked No. 1 in every defensive category in the world. Not just in the conference, but probably in the free world,” ISU coach Rob Phenicie said Monday. “There might be a team in China that has better defensive stats, but that’s it.”
Weber State has the Big Sky’s best rushing defense, giving up 122.7 yards per game on a league-best 3.4 yards per carry with a league-low nine rushing touchdowns. The Wildcats have intercepted as many passes as they’ve allowed into the end zone (12), have allowed the fewest first downs in the conference, have the best third-down defense in the Big Sky and are tied with UC Davis for the conference lead in sacks (2.8 per game).
Weber State’s defense is good enough to negate the Wildcats’ struggles on offense. WSU is eighth in the Big Sky in scoring (27.0 ppg) and last in yardage per game (313.6).
The Wildcats held ISU to seven points and 204 yards in last season’s meeting, a 35-7 Wildcats win in Ogden, Utah. Head coach Jay Hill also serves as the team’s defensive coordinator.
“You’ve got to pick and choose where you want to attack. You can’t just go full fledged into thinking that you’re going to be able to do everything,” Phenicie said. “You’ve got to do a very good job of game-planning, and you’ve got to consider personnel quite a bit. It’s a personnel matchup with these guys.
“They’ve got a very stout front. They’re very veteran in the back end, and it’s a very good scheme. Coach Hill shows what defense can do.”
Weber State redshirt freshman Josh Davis has burst onto the scene for the Wildcats in his first full season in Ogden.
Davis, who was the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year in Utah, played one game last year before suffering a season-ending injury. This season, he’s emerged as the Wildcats’ No. 1 weapon, ranking second in the FCS in all-purpose yards per game (171.9).
Davis has tallied 1,160 yards rushing, 163 yards receiving and nine total touchdowns this season. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder from Sandy, Utah, has rushed for 100 yards or more in six of eight games, with a pair of 200-yard efforts.
Davis also has one punt return touchdown this season. He has been named the STATS FCS National Freshman of the Week two times this season and is on the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, which honors the FCS’ top freshman.
“He’s got a very good offensive line,” Phenicie said. “Their left tackle is one of the best in the country. … Good tight ends, good fullbacks. The system that they use leans on his talents.”
Beside defense, Weber State excels on special teams.
The Wildcats rank in the FCS’ top 10 in kickoff returns, punting and punt return defense. Rashid Shaheed earned first-team All-America honors for his work on returns last season, Trey Tuttle leads the Big Sky with 15 made field goals and has not missed an extra point in 29 chances this season. Shaheed and Tuttle are two of Weber State’s five players who earned All-America honors last season.
Shaheed and Davis each have a special teams touchdown this season.
But there are some weaknesses on Weber State’s special teams. The Wildcats have had three kicks blocked this year, and rank 117th in the 124-team FCS in kick return defense.