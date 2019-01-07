When you need milk, you go to the store.
When you need fuel, you go to the pump on the corner.
And when you need a basket, you go to Jarod Greene.
Greene, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Blackfoot, leads all Northwest Athletic Conference basketball players with a 67.2 field goal percentage.
Mind you, this is a 34-team super conference with teams from Douglas in British Columbia to Umpqua in Oregon to North Idaho College.
Greene plays for the latter of the three, leading the Cardinals to an 11-1 record this season.
In his most recent reaping of field goals, Greene was 7 for 8 from the field, finishing with 17 points and four rebounds Saturday during a 123-77 win over Treasure Valley.
Shooting 1.000 for the BYU Cougars on Thursday, Shelley graduate McKay Cannon hit both of his 3-point attempts during a 90-87 win over Pacific, finishing with seven points. BYU is now 9-8.
Madison grad and Southern Idaho guard Jaxon Edelmayer had 14 points and a team-best two steals Saturday during a 100-91 loss to the Salt Lake Bruins. CSI is 15-4.
Representing Bonneville at Idaho State, Jared Stutzman finished with eight points and five rebounds Saturday during an 81-69 loss to Northern Arizona. The Bengals are now 6-7.
Women's basketball
Montana Western finally lost a game, coming strangely enough in the 13th game of the season to the 13th-ranked University of Providence on Saturday.
The Bulldogs fell to 12-1 on the season, despite six points and a game-best three steals from Rigby graduate Tori Anderson.
Big Bend improved to 13-2 with a pair of wins this past week, including a 78-62 win over North Idaho on Wednesday.
During that midweek victory, Hannah Wilson (Madison) had 15 points and six rebounds, Leah Dougherty (Madison) had 14 points and five rebounds, and Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) added 11 points and six rebounds.
Challis graduate and Treasure Valley sophomore Tara Chamberlain had 16 points and six rebounds Wednesday to help the Chukars edge Yakima Valley 94-92. TVCC enters the new week at 9-6.
Snake River graduate Alyssa Crumley helped USU-Eastern improve to 13-3 on Saturday, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists during an 88-60 win over Colorado Northwestern.
Westminster College ran its record to 9-2 this past week with a 61-50 win over Colorado School of Mines, thanks in part to 13 points and two steals from Ririe graduate Sicilee Williams.
Also representing Ririe, Kaylee Brown had seven points and four rebounds for Northwest College (2-13) on Saturday during a 73-72 loss to Williston State.
Swimming
Idaho Falls graduate Jade Irick posted a pair of runner-up finishes for Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday, helping her team open the new year with a 140-104 win over Arizona Christian.
Irick claimed silver in the 100 and 200 backstroke with times of 1 minute, 3.50 seconds and 2:20.25, respectively.
Wrestling
Bonneville graduate and former Post Register All-Area Wrestler of the Year Jared Bird finished 1-2 at the NWCA Duals this past weekend, wrestling up at 184 for Western Wyoming.
Bird will next be in action Thursday at Otero.