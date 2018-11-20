BOISE — Boise State coach Bryan Harsin got to enjoy a rare Saturday at home watching college football as a fan last weekend after his Broncos disposed of New Mexico with a 45-14 win in Albuquerque on Friday night.
There was nothing enjoyable about watching Utah State play Saturday afternoon against Colorado State.
“They are playing the very best in the league right now,” Harsin said Monday.
The Aggies hung on to top Colorado State 29-24 in a crazy game that saw a game-winning touchdown for the Rams as time expired called back due to a penalty for the wide receiver stepping out of bounds before making the catch.
No. 21 Boise State hosts No. 14 Utah State Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium with the Mountain Division title and a chance to host the Mountain West Championship the following week on the line.
And Harsin saw plenty from Utah State (10-1, 7-0 MW) against the Rams to concern him ahead of this weekend’s winner-take-all showdown.
“Their success over the course of the season, you can’t deny what they are doing,” Harsin said. “We’ve got a huge challenge in front of us.”
Utah State suffered a 38-31 loss at then-No. 15 Michigan State in its season opener but has not lost since. The Aggies have rolled off 10 consecutive wins including four games in which they scored at least 60 points. Utah State ranks No. 2 in the nation in scoring at nearly 50 points per game.
“Their offense is obviously putting up a lot of points,” Harsin said. “Their offense is high tempo, fast paced. They just have really good players on their team. The quarterback Jordan Love is playing extremely well with only four interceptions to 25 touchdowns.”
On defense the Aggies rank No. 2 in the country with 28 takeaways on defense. They had two interception returns for touchdowns against Colorado State last week and lead the nation with six defensive touchdowns on the season.
“They are playing very well and playing fast and are very opportunistic with their turnovers,” Harsin said. “They were in the last game with two turnovers for touchdowns.”
Utah State also is one of the best teams in the country on special teams. Kick returner Savon Scarver leads the nation with 35.11 yards per return and is tied for No. 1 nationally with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. He’s averaging 60.6 kickoff return yards per game.
Kicker Dominik Eberle is also one of the top kickers in the country having made 20 of 25 field goals including 3 of 4 from beyond 50 yards.
“As far as we’re concerned we’re playing the best in the country,” Harsin said when it comes to special teams.
Utah State’s No. 14 ranking makes it the highest-ranked visiting team ever to play the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. The Aggies are ahead of the Broncos in the College Football Playoff rankings as well and are in the conversation along with Boise State and UCF for the top Group of Five team in the country.
It figures to be Boise State’s hardest game of the season. And it’s also the biggest.
“To be 10-1 right now is really hard to do,” Harsin said. “Obviously they’ve found a formula and they’ve done things consistently throughout the season.”
Boise State is hoping to have a “record crowd” Saturday night against the Aggies, but that might be tough considering the late 8:15 start, the anticipated cool temperatures and the fact that students are on Thanksgiving break.
Boise State associate athletic director Brad Larrondo tweeted Saturday that the “Albertsons Stadium attendance record needs to be set” because of the importance of the matchup. In addition to the winner advancing to the conference championship game, it’s just the third matchup in stadium history in which both teams are ranked in the AP top 25.
“Hopefully we have a great crowd and hopefully everything is rocking and it’s loud and that blue field is shaking all game long,” Harsin said. “That’s what we need. It’s not just going to be us. It’s going to take everybody that supports Boise State football to help us out and help us accomplish this. Playing a team that’s really hot right now and doing really well and our guys can use a little bit of that juice when we go play Saturday night.”
Boise State’s opponents average 3.60 false starts per game inside Albertsons Stadium, which is the highest total in the country.
Harsin is hoping to get several injured players back Saturday against the Aggies. Wide receivers John Hightower and Khalil Shakir missed last week’s win against New Mexico from the offense, while safety Tyreque Jones and defensive tackle Chase Hatada were among those out on defense.
“Whoever shows up at practice tomorrow will be who are going to play with,” Harsin said. “It’s championship week. We’ve been saying it for a while but it’s no secret for anybody. We have to go out there and finish out the season and play well and we have an opportunity in a few days to do that. How we practice and prepare ourselves this week is going to be the key to our success.”
Boise State currently plans to honor 18 seniors prior to Saturday’s game, but that number could shrink to 17 should defensive tackle David Moa elect to pursue a medical redshirt and decide to return to play in 2019. Moa is eligible for a sixth year of eligibility but Harsin said he hadn’t talked with Moa yet about his plans. … The new College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN. … Tickets for Saturday’s game are available at BroncoSports.com.