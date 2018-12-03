BOISE – The Boise State football team will face Boston College in the First Responder Bowl at the historic Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26th at 11:30 a.m. MST on ESPN.
The game will be a rematch of the 2005 MPC Computers Bowl in Boise, when quarterback Matt Ryan and Boston College topped the Broncos 27-21 in a thriller on the blue turf.
“It’s a great opportunity for us, a great challenge, and our guys are excited about it,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Sunday. “The time of year works out well for us, we have finals coming up, and it’s a chance to get back and get ourselves prepared. Hopefully we’ll get a few guys back (from injury) and get ready to go play against a really good Boston College team that over the years has been successful.”
Boise State’s 19-16 overtime loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West title game Saturday night muddied the Broncos’ bowl picture entering Sunday. A win would have put them back in the Las Vegas Bowl, where they topped Oregon 38-28 last year.
The Mountain West is not guaranteed a spot in the First Responder Bowl, but ESPN (which owns the bowl) made a trade to put the Broncos there in an attractive matchup with an ACC Team.
Boston College went 7-5 but was ranked as high as No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll before losing their final three games of the regular season. Running back A.J. Dillon, a sophomore, has 1,108 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns this season after rushing for 1,589 yards as a freshman last season.
“Steve Addazio has done a great job there this season,” Harsin said. “I got a chance to watch the Clemson game on TV and I know they’ve had a very good year. They are a good football team, a tough team, and from what I know about their program over the years and the way they play and their style, that shows up”
There are several positives, but at least one negative with the First Responder Bowl. The benefits include playing a Power Five team and in an area where the Broncos recruit heavily. The game also is on ESPN, which will provide nice exposure for the program. Final exams would have interfered with some of the earlier bowls, so the Dec. 26 date allows for them to be finished before the team travels to Dallas.
But playing then means the Broncos (and fans and media that travel for the game) will have to spend Christmas in Dallas.
“A chance to go spend Christmas together, that’s an awesome opportunity,” Harsin said. “I don’t see any negatives in it.”
The bowl is one of the lesser-known bowl games, but Harsin said the matchup against between the two teams should bring plenty of attention to it leading up to kick off.
“I think this bowl is going to be one that everybody knows about when it’s all said and done,” Harsin said. “I think you see Boston College and Boise State, I think that’s a bowl game a lot of people will know about and I think the sponsors and all those that are part of it will be proud to have these two teams in it and I think it will be a great environment and a great opportunity.”
Boise State was ranked No. 25 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, while Fresno State jumped the Broncos with the win and came in at No. 21. Fresno State is headed to the Las Vegas Bowl, where it will meet Arizona State.