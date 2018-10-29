BOISE — Boise State coach Bryan Harsin hadn’t seen the criticism directed towards the defense and defensive coordinator Andy Avalos from fans on social media in recent days.
“Were the fans providing any advice on how we actually fix that? Was there any scheme adjustments?” Harsin joked Monday after a reporter mentioned fan criticism for a defense that gave up 38 points to Air Force last Saturday. “Don’t leave guys open. Tackle them the first time. Those things, the obvious (ones). That’s good.”
Unless fans can magically heal a number of injured players, there’s not much they can do to help. Sure, Boise State’s defense probably hasn’t been as good as many thought they’d be heading into the season, but those lofty expectations and predictions came before a rash of injuries.
The Broncos have already lost two All-Mountain West caliber starters in defensive tackle David Moa and safety DeAndre Pierce to season-ending injuries, and a number of other players have been in and out of the lineup as well. Starting nose tackle Sonatane Lui missed his second straight game at Air Force, and starting defensive end Durrant Miles left in the second quarter due to an injury and didn’t return.
Boise State was also without All-Mountain West corner Tyler Horton for two games, and has been without other players including starting linebacker Tyson Maeva, safety Jordan Happle and corner Jalen Walker for at least one game as well.
The Broncos enter Saturday’s game with BYU ranked 44th nationally in total defense at 359.3 yards allowed per game and 51st in scoring defense at 24.6 points allowed per game.
“No excuses for anybody on our team,” Harsin said. “Injuries happen. You lose people along the way in this game and that’s unfortunate.”
But there’s no denying the Broncos aren’t the team on defense that many expected to be. As much as the Broncos praised having ‘dependable depth’ and backups that would be good enough to contribute, there’s only so many leaks the Broncos can plug as starters continue to go down with injuries.
Boise State’s defense played much of Saturday’s game against Air Force without four starters on defense.
“Not having DeAndre Pierce out there, one of our smartest players, best tacklers and a guy that has experience. Not having David Moa out there playing becomes a major factor in there as well,” Harsin said. “We’re missing some guys on that side of the ball, but we have guys that can step up and play.”
Boise State’s defense has given up 27, 28 and 38 points in the last three games. They are 69th in passing yards allowed per game at 227.3, and 101st in red zone percentage defense by allowing teams to come away with points 87.5 percent of the time.
But some fans don’t seem to want to cut the Broncos any slack for missing three starters including both interior guys up front. One diehard Bronco fan posted on Twitter during Saturday’s game at Air Force, “Shame on Andy and the defense. This game would be a blowout if his unit could walk and chew gum at the same time.”
Another, maybe unaware of the injuries, tweeted, “I don’t know what happened to our defense, but it’s not good. Maybe Avalos has another job lined up already?”
Boise State’s coaches don’t want to make excuses, but it’s hard to expect their replacements to be just as good as the starters. Having to replace one starter on defense is one thing, but three or four? It’s starting to make an impact.
“They are really good players, there’s no question,” Avalos said of the injured players. “But we have to have guys step up. We talk about this dependable depth and all that hard work going into it, and it’s got to pay off now. They will learn from their experiences of the first half last week. … It’s always a little bit easier to learn when you can get a victory.”
After giving up 28 points in the first half, the Broncos allowed Air Force to score just 10 points in the second half and pulled away for a 48-38 win.
Emmanuel Fesili, Scale Igiehon, Matt Locher and Jabari Watson have all seen increased playing time along the defensive line, while redshirt freshman Tyreque Jones has taken over for Pierce at safety. Those five have combined for eight career starts, while the trio of Pierce, Moa and Lui have 61 career starts.
“They don’t have that experience that maybe some other guys have, but we have some really talented young players and the positive side is they are getting a lot of playing time and they will be much better off in the future for it,” Avalos said.
The Broncos have no choice but to push forward with what they’ve got. Moa and Pierce aren’t coming back this season, and the status of both Lui and Miles remains murky heading into Saturday’s game against BYU. Someone else will probably go down at some point as well.
Harsin defended the effort of his banged up defense Monday, saying he was “proud” of the way they played against Air Force.
“Was there some explosive plays? Yes. Did we miss some opportunities? Yes. But did we win the game and step up and adjust in the second half and make some changes, mentally, physically, whatever it was? Yes,” Harsin said. “I’m proud of our defense and I’m proud of how they swelled up when they needed to find a way to win it.”
As for fans expecting the defense to be just as dominant despite the injuries? Harsin said his players and coaches have done their best to block it out.
“They don’t pay attention to that type of stuff because it really doesn’t matter,” Harsin said. “…unless (fans) want to sit in here and provide information, by all means. We’ll be here. Come spend the next 85 hours with us and give us an idea and if it works, we’ll put it in. We’re not opposed to that.”