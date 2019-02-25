Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien will get more than a week to show NFL scouts, coaches and front office personnel why they should use a draft pick on him in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Rypien departed Monday morning for Indianapolis, where he will be for the next eight days at the NFL Scouting Combine. And while most quarterbacks will be in town from only Wednesday to Saturday, Rypien will serve as a throwing quarterback in drills for running backs and defensive players on other days.
“The combine just called and told me that’s what I’d be doing and I guess only three other guys do that so they say it’s kind of an advantage,” Rypien told the Idaho Press. “But at the same time, it’s more work. The nice thing is everything is more spread out like the meetings. If I was there Wednesday through Saturday like the other quarterbacks, they will be cramming more meetings and things in, but my schedule will be more spread out.”
Rypien spent the last two months since Boise State’s season ended, training in Santa Ana, California, at the facility for his agency, Athlete’s First. He’s been working with quarterbacks coach John Beck, a former BYU quarterback that has helped him make some small “tweaks” to his mechanics.
The week in Indianapolis will be a big one for Rypien and his future. Most currently see Rypien as a day three draft pick (rounds 4-7), but he could start to move himself up draft boards with a good showing inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” Rypien said. “Just talking to my dad, his one piece of advice for me was just to enjoy it and always have a smile on your face. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and something obviously you only do once, so I’m looking forward to it.
“I’m going to try and make the most of it. I’ll go in there and be myself, be confident and show these teams what kind of player I am and what kind of person I am and what I’m going to bring to their locker room.”
Former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison will join Rypien at the Combine to mark the ninth time in the past 10 years that the Broncos have had multiple representatives. The Idaho Press will have a story on Mattison in Wednesday’s print edition.
Rypien set the Mountain West all-time passing mark during his senior season at Boise State. He finished second in school history for career passing yards (13,581), completions (1,036), attempts (1,618) and touchdowns (90) and also had the second-lowest interception ratio (.0179).
He went 37-12 as a starter at Boise State, leading the Broncos to three straight 10-win seasons, two bowl wins and the 2017 Mountain West Championship since debuting as a true freshman three games into the 2015 season. He was the 2018 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
Rypien has seen momentum continue to build since an impressive week at the Shrine Game in January. Pro Football Focus labeled Rypien a ‘sleeper’ quarterback prospect in the draft, and he’s already moved up some quarterback lists as more analysts study his film. The Draft Network said he was one of the top five players at the Shrine Game.
“I thought I had a really good week at the Shrine Game and my training has been going really well and I’m throwing the ball really well right now,” Rypien said. “I really feel good going into it. I think I’m going to surprise some people with my arm talent and strength this week. That’s something that has been in question for me but that’s something I’m hoping I can answer again this week.”
Rypien said he met with close to 20 teams at the Shrine Game and expects to meet with a large number of teams again this week in Indianapolis. But these meetings feature head coaches and general managers and not just a scout or assistant coach and have become a very important part of the pre-draft process.
While game tape and on-field work is important, how players perform in ‘chalk talk’ sessions and meetings often have just as big of an impact on a player’s draft stock.
“That’s something I did well at the Shrine Game and I can hopefully continue to do this week,” Rypien said. “The meetings will be more serious and more formal meeting with some GMs and head coaches and a little more intimidating that way, but I know I can get on the board and talk through protections and the run game and things like that. I’m excited to be me and show these guys what I know.”
The NFL Network will have live coverage of the position workouts starting Friday, but ABC will televise the quarterback and wide receiver workouts live Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST. Rypien and the other quarterbacks will run the 40-yard dash and do other agility drills earlier Saturday morning before the throwing and on-field drills will be televised live by ABC.
It’s a chance for Rypien to step onto the national stage in a week that could greatly impact his NFL future. And he’s ready to show the next level what he’s got.
“Just anxious,” Rypien said. “I’ve never really been in front of GMs or anything like that or NFL head coaches, I’ve just talked with some scouts and assistant coaches, but it will be a new experience. It’s all about trying to be myself and not be anybody I’m not. I plan to go in there with the same mentality that I would for anything else. It’s going to be fun.”