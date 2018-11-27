BOISE — Boise State and Fresno State will play for the fourth time in the past two seasons Saturday when they meet for the Mountain West Championship.
And that got Boise State coach Bryan Harsin curious.
“Has there been any other teams that have played four times in a year?” Harsin said Monday. “I thought we’d be the only ones. I was thinking about that driving home the other night.”
It turns out Boise State and Fresno State aren’t even the only ones doing it this year. UCF and Memphis will also meet for the fourth time in the past two seasons Saturday when they play in the AAC title game ahead of the Mountain West Championship later that night.
But it previously has happened only twice, when Marshall and Western Michigan played four times during the 1999 and 2000 seasons and when Boston College and Virginia Tech played twice in both the 2007 and 2008 seasons.
And Boise State’s four games with Fresno State will come in a span of 372 days, which is 14 days shorter than Marshall and Western Michigan for the smallest time frame to play four games against the same team dating back at least the last 100 years.
So in a way, Harsin was right: it hasn’t been done before in this short of time frame.
“It’s definitely an interesting situation,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said Monday. “You’ve got a good familiarity with the team and it’s one of those things where just like every week you have to treat it the same. Go back to square one and game plan like you would any other game. We’re searching for ways to win. Really we don’t want to overlook anything and make sure we’re doing our due diligence like we do every week.”
Boise State played at Fresno State in the final game of the 2017 regular season and suffered a 28-17 loss. The Broncos hosted the Bulldogs at Albertsons Stadium a week later for the Mountain West title game and pulled out a 17-14 win.
The two teams played three weeks ago in Boise and the Broncos overcame a 17-3 deficit to win 24-17. They will meet again Saturday at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN from Albertsons Stadium to decide the 2018 conference champion.
“They know us,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “This is the fourth time and they have really good coaches over there obviously, coach Tedford has done an unbelievable job, so they know us pretty well. It’s the fourth time in two [seasons] we’ve had to prepare for each other. … They are obviously an explosive offense.”
According to the Boise State sports information department, data going back to at least 1918 shows that the two previous times it happened in 1999-2000 and again in 2007-08 were the only times it ever happened prior to the two games on Saturday. It hasn’t happened more because some conference opponents don’t play every year, and some leagues only recently started conference championship games.
If the three previous meetings between the two teams are any indication, Saturday’s matchup on The Blue figures to be a classic. The total scores of the three previous matchups? Fresno State 59, Boise State 58.
“I’ve never done this before where you play this many times,” Harsin said. “I think it’s back to your normal preparation habits…If you get too far away from what you’ve been doing then you are probably overthinking it a little bit. Review the games you play in and go back to the process you’ve used.
“It is what it is. We have to play them and it’s a great opportunity for us. We get a chance to be back on The Blue. I’m excited for our seniors. We didn’t make too big a deal on the seniors this last game because we really wanted to play in this one. We weren’t assuming or looking ahead. We just really felt we were going to get another one.”
MATTISON NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Boise State running back Alexander Mattison was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Monday after rushing 37 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Utah State last week.
It was the second weekly award for Mattison, who also won it last year after rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win at Colorado State.
Mattison leads the Mountain West with 16 rushing touchdowns and is second with 1,215 rushing yards.