Final exams, National Signing Day, time to rest up and visit with family and friends — it’s all in the rear view mirror for the Boise State football team as it regrouped in Dallas on Friday to begin preparations for the First Responder Bowl against Boston College on Dec. 26.
Nearly three weeks since they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Fresno State in overtime of the Mountain West Championship at home on Dec. 1, the Broncos geared things back up with meetings Friday. They will practice Saturday morning at SMU.
The Broncos practiced mostly on the weekends the past two weeks while coaches recruited and prepared for Signing Day during the week and players dealt with class and final exams. They ended the practices in Boise with the annual Bronco Bowl on Monday — a scrimmage for redshirts and players that don’t get many snaps in games — before players got three days off.
Many players stayed in town and will take the team charter this morning to Dallas, but some went home to see family and friends and will fly directly to Dallas. The team will have positional and team meetings tonight before holding a normal Tuesday game week practice Saturday morning.
“We have a week left to prepare and it’s very important that we stay focused and have that same urgency,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said.
The game will serve as the final one in a Boise State uniform for several key seniors including quarterback Brett Rypien, wide receivers A.J. Richardson and Sean Modster, cornerback Tyler Horton and STUD Jabril Frazier.
And not wanting to lose two games in a row to finish their careers would seem to be all the motivation the seniors and the rest of the Broncos need to be focused as they begin final preparations for Boston College.
“It’s been that way at practice,” Avalos said. “We’ve had some really good practices. The guys have gotten after it. It’s been very competitive and that’s a good sign to see the urgency and how excited these guys are to play in this game.”
Check BlueTurfSports.com often for updates from Boise State’s bowl trip to Dallas. Daily coverage will appear in the print edition of the Idaho Press leading up to Wednesday's bowl game as well.