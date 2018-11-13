BOISE — It almost looks like a statistical error to see the New Mexico Lobos nowhere near the top of the FBS rushing leaders.
After all, just two years ago New Mexico led the nation in rushing with an average of 350 rushing yards per game and the Lobos ranked in the top 10 in rushing offense in each of the three years before that.
“We’re looking at a regular offense like any other team,” STUD Curtis Weaver said.
Boise State (8-2, 5-1 MW) heads to Albuquerque for a Friday night matchup with New Mexico at 7 p.m. MT on the CBS Sports Network.
New Mexico, which has employed the triple option offense since coach Bob Davie took over in 2012, has switched to more of a spread offense this year under first-year offensive coordinator Calvin Magee. The Lobos still emphasize running the ball and still use the triple option some, but they pass the ball much more regularly than in previous years.
The Lobos are averaging more passing yards (198.5) than rushing yards (163.0) for the first time since 2011, and they rank just 73rd nationally in rushing offense.
“There’s definitely still an emphasis in the run game, there’s still zone reads and quarterback designed runs,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “It presents some issues numbers-wise and handling all that stuff because they are spreading it out and throwing the ball a little bit more than they have traditionally done.”
Magee previously was at Arizona and brought with him the spread concepts that Rich Rodriguez ran there, but the Wildcats actually ranked No. 3 nationally with 309.3 rushing yards per game last season.
New Mexico’s triple option offense struggled last season as teams around the Mountain West began to find ways to slow them down.
The Lobos averaged 235.4 yards per game on the ground, more than 100 yards less per game than the previous season, and had little to no passing game to rely on when they got behind and couldn’t run the ball.
So Davie brought Magee in to liven up the offense and add more of a passing game to go along with an already solid rushing attack.
“They are doing it well,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “They score points. … They still have the option component but not as much. It’s a little more spread, zone read than what they’ve done. Statistically, they’ve been pretty good. It seems like they have an identity.”
New Mexico is averaging 30.2 points per game on offense after scoring just 20.7 points per game in 2017.
Tyrone Owens is the Lobos’ top back and ranks No. 7 in the Mountain West with an average of 62.8 rushing yards per game. Sheriron Jones is the top quarterback with 1,311 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, and is also the team’s second leading rusher with 213 rushing yards.
Two other quarterbacks have seen time this year in Tevaka Tuioti and Coltin Gerhart, and the Broncos are preparing for all of them to possibly see time against them Friday night.
New Mexico (3-7, 1-5 MW) has lost five games in a row heading into Friday’s game against Boise State. Oddsmakers see them as 20-point underdogs to the Broncos.
Boise State needs to win Friday’s game at New Mexico and the regular season finale at home against Utah State on Nov. 24 in order to win the Mountain Division and advance to the Mountain West title game.
“We’ve got two guaranteed games left,” Harsin said. “A lot of work goes into where we are right now in the offseason, so it’s a chance to finish it and finish it right. It starts with New Mexico this week on the road and we’re preparing for that.”
ANOTHER LATE START FOR UTAH STATE GAME
Boise State’s final home game against Utah State on Nov. 24 will start at 8:15 p.m. and air on either ESPN or ESPN, the Mountain West announced Monday. The channel will be decided after the games this weekend.
If Boise State beats New Mexico, the winner of the game against the Aggies will win the Mountain Division and move on to the championship game. Plenty of tickets for the game, which is also Senior Night, remain at BroncoSports.com.