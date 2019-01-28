You can give everything you have, and the team still loses.
Such is the nature of team sports, and such was the nature of this past week of basketball games for a pair of former District 6 greats.
Ririe graduate Kaylee Brown led her team in points (13), assists (five) and steals (three) on Wednesday, though she and her Northwest College (2-19) teammates fell 74-69 to Central Wyoming.
Challis graduate Tara Chamberlain had a similar experience Saturday during a 60-52 loss to Wenatchee Valley, finishing with team highs of 19 points and eight rebounds for Treasure Valley (9-11).
Sugar-Salem graduate Kayla Luke led her Big Bend team with five assists Saturday, adding 11 points during an 81-61 win over Blue Mountain.
Also for Big Bend (17-4), Madison graduates Hannah Wilson and Leah Dougherty had eight and seven points, respetrively.
Representing West Jefferson during a 62-55 road win over Alaska Fairbanks, Seattle Pacific guard Jade Skidmore had seven Points and four rebounds. Seattle Pacific is 6-11.
Montana Western improved to 18-1 with a 60-46 win over Carroll on Saturday, getting 12 points and three assists from Rigby graduate Tori Anderson.
Also with 12 points this past weekend, Firth graduate Bailey Nelson helped Oregon Tech edge Warner Pacific 65-63 on Friday. The Owls are now 15-8.
Snake River grad and Utah State Eastern (15-5) forward Alyssa Crumley had eight points and seven rebounds Saturday to help her team cruise past Colorado Northwestern 86-45.
Men's basketball
Blackfoot graduate Jarod Greene hit 11 of 13 shots over two games this past week, finishing with a combined 26 points and 17 rebounds for North Idaho during wins over Spokane and Yakima Valley. The Cardinals are now 18-2.
Madison grad Jaxon Edelmayer again led Southern Idaho in assists this past week, finishing with four and seven points during a 91-71 win Thursday over Snow. CSI is now 18-5.
Idaho State guard and Bonneville grad Jared Stutzman had eight points and three rebounds Thursday during an 80-69 loss to Montana. ISU is now 7-11.
Firth graduate Connor Burkhart led Montana Western in rebounds (five) and blocked shots (two) Saturday during a 105-67 loss to Carroll. The Bulldogs are now 7-14.
BYU guard and Shelley grad McKay Cannon hit both of his field goal attempts including a 3-pointer to finish with five points and one steal during a 71-66 win over Saint Mary's. The Cougars are 13-9.
Indoor track
Blackfoot graduate Michelle Pratt finished atop a field of 25 to claim top honors in the mile run at the Weber State Indoor Invitational this past weekend. Pratt hit the tape in 5 minutes, 7.78 seconds, representing the host Wildcats.
Representing Weber State and Shelley at the same event, Shelley graduate Diedre Wilson placed second in the shot put with a push of 43 feet, 7 inches.
Running for Southern Idaho at the Weber State event, Sugar-Salem graduate Shaylee Hill was second in the 5k with a time of 18:55.
On the men's side for CSI, Shelley's Chase Barrow was fifth in the 5K at 15:56, and Madison's Mubarek Haws was 10th in 17-flat. No team scores were kept.
Swimming
Bonneville graduate Randi Yarnell was the only senior on Senior Day at Western State Colorado on Saturday, and left one final punctuation mark on the school record book before drying off for the final time.
Yarnell broke her own pool record in the 100-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 53.05. Yarnell also won the 50 free by more than two seconds with a time of 24.21, 0.02 off her own pool record.
The Senior Day event was a double dual, and Yarnell's Mountaineers won both duals with a 165-37 win over Nebraska Kearney, and a 151-523 win over Adams State.
Idaho Falls graduate Andrea Perttula helped Kenyon College win the 200 medley relay Friday during a dual against Cincinnati. Perttula was also fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:24.78) during the 156-87 loss.
Also representing Idaho Falls, Jade Irick placed second in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events for CSU-Pueblo on Friday, finishing with 131.05 and 1:63.96 points, respectively.
Irick was also third in the 100 back (1:05.07) during the 148-83 loss to Colorado School of Mines.
Skyline grad Kayla Stanley helped Idaho score a double-dual sweep over Grand Canyon and Simon Fraser on Saturday, placing sixth in the 50 free (24.70) and fourth in her 4x400 freestyle relay (3:39.42).
The Vandals beat Simon Fraser 187-105 and Grand Canyon 174-125.