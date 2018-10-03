As far as Matt Wells is concerned, the bye week came at a great time for his Aggies.
“It helped us get a little healthier on defense,” Utah State’s head football coach said during Monday’s press conference.
Indeed, the Aggies have been banged up a bit defensively, especially at the linebacker position. Playing against Air Force is always rough on an opposing defense, and USU’s defense spent a whopping 107 plays and nearly 44 minutes of game time on the field in the Aggies’ 42-32 victory over the Falcons on Sept. 22 at Maverik Stadium.
USU’s linebackers should be healthier than they have been all season heading into Friday’s showdown against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The bye week was definitely beneficial for Suli Tamaivena, who sat out the first three games of the season while recovering from a surgery that required 13 screws. The standout senior broke the middle and ring fingers in his left hand during fall camp.
In his first playing time of the season, Tamaivena managed to make 12 tackles, notwithstanding the giant cast on his left hand, against the Falcons.
“I didn’t expect to play a lot against Air Force, so when I got in, I made the most of my chance,” said Tamaivena, who led the Aggies with 111 tackles last year. “It felt good just being back out there playing with my defensive boys. It was rough because I had one big old club in my hand. It was hard. But, just to be out there again and playing with my team is so much fun.’”
Another Aggie who definitely benefited from the bye week was Moroni Iniguez, who started all 13 games in the offensive trenches last season. Iniguez was sidelined with an undisclosed injury the first two games of the 2018 campaign and saw limited time against Tennessee Tech and AFA.
Fellow offensive lineman Roman Andrus, who has started the last 17 contests for the Aggies, said “Moroni is full-go this week, so we have a lot of competition within the (offensive) line room, even midseason that allows us to play with a couple different depth charts to see where people fit best, where we have the best chemistry and it allows us to accomplish different things.”
Andrus said during Monday’s press conference he could potentially line up at three different positions against the Cougars — left tackle, right tackle or left guard.
The bye week also allowed USU’s starters — those who haven’t missed significant time due to injuries so far this season — to spend much of last week working on conditioning. The younger guys competed in a full scrimmage last Thursday, Wells said.
Thanks to the bye, USU’s coaches were able to devote a lot more time last week on recruiting. All of the assistants were on the road recruiting from Thursday-Saturday, and Wells and his coordinators were able to attend various high school games Friday.
BYU received some bad news when former Mountain Crest star Moroni Laulu-Pututau was lost for the season with a torn ACL, sustained in the Cougars’ 35-7 road loss to Washington last Saturday. The junior tight end announced the extent of his injury Sunday on Twitter.
Laulu-Pututau started four of the first five games for BYU — ahead of 2017 Freshman All-American Matt Bushman — and, despite barely playing against the Huskies, still ranks second on the team in catches (14) and receiving yards (120). The junior is also one of only four Cougars with a reception for a touchdown so far this season.
Laulu-Pututau spent his first two seasons in Provo as a wide receiver. He hauled in 27 catches for 277 yards and two TDs as a sophomore in 2016.