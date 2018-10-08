Blackfoot High School graduate and Idaho State starting tight end Austin Campbell had a career day to help the Bengals set a school record Saturday.
Campbell, a junior, had two of the Bengals' record eight receiving touchdowns at Holt Arena during a 62-28 rout of visiting Idaho, finishing with 37 receiving yards.
The TDs were Campbell's second and third of the 2018 season.
The win over the Vandals lifts the Bengals to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference.
On the defensive side of the ball for ISU, fellow Blackfoot native and Highland graduate T.J. Togiai had seven tackles and a forced fumble from his starting position on the defensive line.
Also getting work in for the Bengals in Saturday's big win were linemen Garrett Smith (Shelley), Dakota Wilson (South Fremont) and receiver Matt Peterson (Blackfoot)
Former Bonneville standout Conlan Smith posed seven tackles Saturday to help Montana Western top Montana Tech 32-19.
Also getting time for the Bulldogs this season, Firth graduate Jackson Thompson has helped MWU run up a 4-1 record with 18 tackles and one interception on the season.
On the losing side for Montana Tech, Hillcrest graduate Chance Hansen lined up with the defense and had a tackle for the 3-2 Orediggers.
Shelley grad and Rocky Mountain defensive end Mason Price finished with 3 tackles and a half-sack Saturday during a 34-21 over previously unbeaten Southern Oregon. The Battlin' Bears are now 4-2.
Skyline graduate and College of Idaho (1-5) sophomore offensive lineman Chase Owen helped the 'Yotes score a win on homecoming day, pitching in during a 28-7 win over Carroll.
Freshmen Braden Erickson (Rigby) and Kolby Tamayo (Bonneville) each had a tackle for their teams this past weekend, helping MacMurray beat Westminster 19-14, and Linfield rout Willamette 59-0, respectively.
Volleyball
Wins have been tough to come by at Portland State, but Idaho Falls graduate Maddy Reeb came up huge Thursday in win No. 2 for the Vikings.
Reeb had a nice 44 assist, 10 dig, five kill performance in a 3-2 win over Eastern Washington, helping PSU improve to 2-15.
Also enduring a 2-15 season at Southern Utah, Idaho Falls graduate Katie Montgomery hit .429 with seven kills and eight blocks Thursday during a 3-2 loss to Montana.
A third player representing Idaho Falls whose team is 2-15, St. Louis sophomore Maya Taylor had 16 kills and six digs Friday during a 3-1 loss to LaSalle.
Closer to home at Idaho State (11-8), Bonneville graduate Haylie Keck had six assists and a team-best 18 digs to help the Bengals cruise past Northern Colorado 3-0.
Fellow Bonneville product Kiley McMurtrey had 20 digs and five assists Friday to help Eastern Oregon improve to 15-4 with a 3-0 win over Oregon Tech.
Treasure Valley got a team-best 10 digs from Baylie Whiting (Idaho Falls) as well as three kills and five digs from Kellie Tucker (Firth) on Wednesday during a 3-0 win over Yakima Valley. TVCC is now 12-12.
Fellow Firth grad Ashlee Adams had a team-high 21 digs for Big Bend, and teammate Martina Wilder (South Fremont) added a team-best 11 assists Friday during a 3-0 loss to Blue Mountain. BBCC is now 6-19.
Also representing South Fremont, Dawson (5-15) freshman Harlee Speth had 21 digs and nine kills Saturday during a 3-2 loss to Lake Region State.
Fellow Upper Valley representative Madisen Day (Madison) had four kills, 7 digs and a team-high four blocks for Snow (20-3) on Saturday during a 3-0 win over Utah State-Eastern.
Soccer
North Idaho (6-3-4) forward and Hillcrest product Zoe Lee had four shots on goal and a score, and teammate Linnea Pretzer (Idaho Falls) added a goal of her own Saturday during a 4-0 win over Treasure Valley. NIC defender Taylor Lance (Hillcrest) helped preserve the shutout.
On the other side of the sheet in the same match, Blackfoot graduate Elexus Nochebuena had one shot on goal for TVCC (3-9-1) in the 4-0 loss.
Skyline grad and College of Idaho senior Megan Aumeier finished with an assists Sunday during a 2-2 tie with Carroll. The Yotes are now 5-3-2.
Fellow Skyline grad Bailey Johnson had four shots on goal and an assist Wednesday to help Lane rout Rogue 6-0. The titans are now 10-1-2.
Teton graduate Chava Velazquez had three shots on goal and a goal Saturday to help lift Spokane (6-5-1) past Blue Mountain.
Up at North Idaho College (4-7-1), Blackfoot grads Alex Cortez and Junior Labra each logged long minutes duruing a 3-0 win over TVCC. Labra had an assist in the win.
Hillcrest grad and Western Wyoming (1-14) defender Jackson Monk had a shot on goal Friday during a 3-0 win over Western Nebraska.