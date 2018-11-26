On Thanksgiving-eve, veteran Turkey Day kitchen jockeys were clearing the counters, breaking out the paper plates, and dining on delivery pizza.
Not McKay Cannon, who spent his Thanksgiving-eve dining on Rice.
Cannon, a former Shelley great, was perfect against the Rice Owls on Wednesday, hitting all three of his field goals to finish with eight points during BYU's 105-78 win.
Cannon also hit his only free throw, adding an assist, a rebound and a 3-pointer for the 5-2 Cougars.
One day after Thanksgiving, Blackfoot graduate and North Idaho big man Jarod Greene also had a perfect shooting night, going 8 for 8 to finish with 17 points over just 21 minutes during as 102-69 win over Central Wyoming. NIC is 3-0.
Former Madison starter Jaxon Edelmayer is now in the starting lineup at Southern Idaho, helping the Golden Eagles open the season 7-2.
Edelmayer had 10 points Saturday during an 82-75 loss to Arizona Western, and nine more Friday during a 91-85 win over Chandler-Gilbert.
Montana Western junior and Firth grad Connor Burkhart had eight points and three rebounds Friday during a 71-67 loss to Eastern Oregon. The Bulldogs are now 3-2.
Women’s basketball
Challis graduate Tara Chamberlain continues to provide veteran leadership during her sophomore season at Treasure Valley, putting up 20 points over 20 minutes during a 114-61 win over the Minnesota State Spartans on Friday.
Chamberlain also had six rebounds and five steals in her limited minutes, helping the Chukars square their record at 3-3.
Competing for Southern Idaho against that same Minnesota State team, Butte County graduate Shay Lambson had five rebounds Saturday during a 100-37 rout. CSI is now 5-3.
Utah State-Eastern sophomore and Snake River product Alyssa Crumley had seven points, five rebounds and three assists on Friday to help her team clip Casper 65-62. USU-Eastern is now 8-1.
Former Ririe standout Sicilee Williams put up a similar line for Westminster two nights earlier, finishing with six points, five rebounds and three assists during a 63-58 win over Missouri S&T. Willams’ Griffins are now 2-2.
Also representing Ririe, Kaylee Brown went for 10 points, two assists and two steals for Northwest College on Saturday during a 75-58 loss to Lake Region State. The loss leaves the Trappers at 1-8.
Oregon Tech got seven points and four rebounds from Firth graduate Bailey Nelson on Saturday during a 74-52 road loss to Lewis-Clark State. Oregon Tech fell to 5-4 with the loss.
Seattle Pacific guard and West Jefferson graduate Jade Skidmore had two points, one assist, one block and one steal Nov. 20 during an 84-73 win over Holy Names. Seattle Pacific is now 1-4.