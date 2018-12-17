Utah beats Florida A&M 93-64 on Van Dyke’s career night
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Parker Van Dyke scored a career-high 20 points while making a career-high six 3-pointers to lead Utah to a 93-64 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.
Timmy Allen and Sedrick Barefield added 16 points apiece for the Utes. Utah (5-5) shot 59 percent from the field and went 11-of-25 from 3-point range en route to snapping a two-game losing streak.
Justin Ravenal scored 20 points to lead the Rattlers. It wasn’t nearly enough to keep Florida A&M (3-9) from losing for the ninth time in 10 games.
Utah led wire to wire, but Florida A&M hung close at times during in the first half, closing to 19-14 on a 3-pointer from Ravenel.
That’s as close as Florida A&M got. Utah used a 12-2 run to break the game open late in the first half. Van Dyke and Barefield sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers. Donnie Tillman finished it off with a layup that give the Utes a 31-16 lead with 6:54 remaining before halftime.
Florida A&M didn’t fade away quietly at first. The Rattlers scored four straight baskets, culminating in a 3-pointer from Rod Melton Jr., to cut Utah’s lead to 42-34 in the final minute of the first half.
Griz take control in 2nd half for 60-53 win over ND State
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jamar Akoh scored 17 points with eight rebounds and Bobby Moorehead scored 13 and Montana beat North Dakota State 60-53 Monday night.
It was Akoh’s second game back after missing six games with a wrist injury.
The Bison led 23-19 at halftime before the Grizzlies took control with a 13-4 run when Moorehead and Ahmaad Rorie made back-to-back 3-pointers, Sayeed Pridgett added a layup and Moorhead another 3 for a 32-27 lead Montana (6-3) would never relinquish.
Earlier, Tyson Ward made a 3-point play, followed with 3-pointer and Deng Geu made a pair of foul shots and the Bison led 23-17 with 2:15 before intermission. Both teams made nine first-half field goals, but Montana didn’t make one trip to the foul line. North Dakota (4-8) only made three trips and made them all.
Ward led North Dakota State with 15 points, Vinnie Shahid scored 14 and Geu added 13 with six rebounds.