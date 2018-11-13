Utah State cruises
past Mississippi
Valley State, 94-59
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brock Miller hit six 3-pointers and put up 26 points as Utah State boosted its record to 3-0 with a 94-59 win over Mississippi Valley State Tuesday night.
The Aggies scored 100 points or more in the first two games of the three-game home stand to start the season, the first time in program history. Against the Delta Devils, they shot 29 of 50 from outside (58 percent), including 11 of 21 from distance (52.4 percent).
Utah State took a commanding lead in the first half, taking a 53-24 advantage into intermission.
Sam Merrill had 18 points and John Knight III added another 12 for Utah State.
Mississippi State, which has lost all three of its games on the road to start the season, got 29 points from Jordan Evans, who hit 8 of 11 from behind the arc. Dante Scott added another 20.
Childs’ double-double
leads BYU past Northwestern St. 82-57
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs scored 18 points and collected 15 rebounds and BYU beat Northwestern State 82-57 on Tuesday night.
Laterrance Reid’s jumper brought Northwestern State within 20-19 before Connor Harding buried a 3-pointer, Childs threw down a dunk and Jashire Hardnett buried a 3 as part of an 8-0 BYU run. The Cougars closed out the first half with a 10-0 run, led 42-25 at intermission and were never threatened. BYU started the second half with another 8-0 run for a 25-point lead.
BYU shot 48 percent from the field to Northwestern State’s 31 percent.
Dalton Nixon started and tied a career high with 15 points for BYU. Connor Harding’s 11 points and Gavin Baxter’s four blocks were also career bests.
Ishmael Lane scored 18 points for the Demons, John Norvel scored 13 and Larry Owns added 12.