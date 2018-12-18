Clarke, Hachimura lead No. 8 Gonzaga over UT-Arlington 89-55
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga's rebounding was poor in a loss at No. 9 North Carolina last weekend, and Brandon Clarke said the No. 8 Bulldogs were determined to improve.
Clarke had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Rui Hachimura added 20 points and 11 boards, and Gonzaga pounded Texas-Arlington 89-55 on Tuesday night.
The Zags dominated the paint with a 53-31 rebound advantage after Clarke and Hachimura combined for just 10 against the Tar Heels.
"We are players who can get more than 10 boards per game," Clarke said. "Tonight we came out and got those boards."
Gonzaga lost last week to No. 3 Tennessee and North Carolina, knocking them from No. 1 on the AP Top 25.
"It burns we couldn't get those two wins," Clarke said. "Our defense and rebounding was something we had to work on."
Harrell scores 24 to help Denver beat Montana State 76-64
DENVER (AP) — Senior Ronnie Harrell Jr. hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 24 points to help Denver beat Montana State 76-64 on Tuesday night.
Tory Stewart-Miller added 11 points and Ade Murkey had 11 points and five assists for Denver (5-8).
Harrell hit two 3-pointers and Murkey added another as the Pioneers jumped to a 10-0 lead and never trailed. Alperen Kurnaz, Harrell and Murkey each made a 3 in a 13-0 run that made it 28-7 with seven minutes left in the first half as Montana State went scoreless for nearly 6 ½ minutes. The Bobcats (3-6) committed three turnovers and went 0 for 7 from the field during that span.
The Pioneers opened a 27-point lead early in the second half.
Harald Frey led MSU with 18 points and Tyler Hall scored 14, but that duo combined for 8-of-25 shooting from the field.
Denver shot 50 percent overall, including 16 of 26 (61.5 percent) in the first half. The Pioneers made a season-high 15 3s on 29 attempts.
Daum gets 1,000th board in S Dakota St 74-64 win over EWU
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mike Daum rebounded the last shot of the game to complete his 27-point, 11-rebound double-double with the 1,000th rebound of his career and South Dakota State defeated Eastern Washington 74-64 on Tuesday night.
Daum, who is averaging more than 24 points and 10 rebounds, is only the third Summit League player to record 1,000 rebounds.
Skyler Flatten had 20 points for the Jackrabbits (10-4), David Jenkins added 12 and Tevin King had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Daum had six points and Jenkins hit a 3-pointer as South Dakota State scored the first nine points of the game and never trailed. But the lead never hit double figures until King made two free throws with 30 seconds to play for the final score.
The Eagles (1-9) missed eight of their last 10 shots. Jacob Davison led the Eagles with 20 points and Jack Perry had 14, each hitting four 3-pointers.