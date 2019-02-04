Davison erupts for 41, Eastern Washington dumps NAU 82-64
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Davison scored a career-high 41 points with seven 3-pointers and Eastern Washington beat Northern Arizona 82-64 on Monday night for its third straight win.
Davison topped his previous high of 26 points set in a 78-65 loss on the road against Portland State on Jan. 24. Davison was 13-of-21 shooting, including 7 of 13 from distance, and 8 of 8 from the foul line. The Eagles (8-13, 6-4 Big Sky) moved into fourth place in conference and have won five of their last six games. EWU is averaging 81 points a game in its last six.
Davison started the game with three 3s and a jumper for an 11-3 lead. Bernie Andre countered with three 3s and got the Lumberjacks within 13-12. But Davison answered with a 3, Tanner Groves threw down a dunk and followed with a jumper and the Lumberjacks never got within four points the rest of the way. Jesse Hunt scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Groves posted career highs with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Andre and Luke Avdalovic led NAU (7-14, 5-6) with 13 points each.
Hall hits late jumper as Montana St. beats Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Hall had 23 points, including the final seven of the game, to help Montana State beat Northern Colorado 69-66 on Monday night.
Keljin Blevins added 13 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (9-12, 6-5 Big Sky Conference).
Kai Edwards made two free throws to give Northern Colorado (14-8, 8-3) a 66-62 lead with 2:08 to play. Hall answered with a 3-pointer, then grabbed the rebound of a miss by UNC’s Jordan Davis and, with the shot clock winding down, hit a pull-up jumper from the left elbow to give the Bobcats a one-point lead with 56.7 seconds remaining. The teams traded misses before Hall made a steal and then hit two foul shots to cap the scoring with six seconds left.
Davis led Northern Colorado with 19 points and Edwards scored 12.
The Bears slipped into second, a half-game behind Montana, in the conference standings.
Adams scores 23 with
14 boards, Southern
Utah beats Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Andre Adams had 23 points and 14 rebounds, both career highs, Monday night to help Southern Utah beat Idaho 75-64 and snap a three-game losing streak.
Adams, a junior transfer from Arizona State, made all his nine field-goal attempts and hit 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Dre Marin and Harrison Butler had 14 points apiece and Cameron Oluyitan scored 12 for Southern Utah (10-10, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Butler, a freshman, added eight rebounds and a season-high four steals.
Brandon Better hit a 3-pointer to make it 13-11 and the Thunderbirds led the rest of the way. They took a 44-32 lead into the break and Idaho trailed by at least seven points throughout the second half.
Cameron Tyson led the Vandals with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Idaho (4-17, 1-9) has lost seven in a row and 13 of 14.
Southern Utah committed a season-low seven turnovers.