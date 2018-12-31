Peatling scores 16, E Washington closes out Idaho St 65-55
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Peatling scored 16 points and ignited a closing 11-2 run to help Eastern Washington defeat Idaho State 65-55 on Monday and end a seven-game losing streak against Division-I opponents.
With the Eagles (3-10, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) clinging to a one-point lead as the clock dipped under three minutes, Peatling turned a perfect pick-and-roll with Tyler Kidd into a 3-point play for a 57-53 lead.
Idaho State (5-6, 1-1) had turnovers on its next four possessions and EWU cashed in with a Jacob Davison layup and four free throws by Kidd. Kelvin Jones ended the drought with a layup with a half-minute left.
Balint Mocsan led the Bengals with 17 points. ISU shot 41.5 percent and had 17 turnovers the Eagles turned into 21 points.
Harding, Chapman help Weber State beat Idaho 93-87
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jerrick Harding made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute and finished with 24 points, Brekkott Chapman had a double-double, and Weber State held off Idaho for a 93-87 win Monday.
Chapman finished with a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Braxton had 18 points, on 5-of-6 shooting, and Cody John scored 11 for Weber State (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).
Israel Barnes scored all of his eight points during a 28-7 opening run and Weber State, which never trailed, took a 52-30 lead into the break. Michael Kozak's layup put Weber State's lead at 16 points with less than five minutes to go but Cameron Tyson's 4-point play capped a 15-4 spurt that trimmed Idaho's deficit to 86-79 with 1:21 to play. The Wildcats made all of their eight free-throw attempts from there to seal it.
Tyson, a freshman who tied his career best with six 3-pointers, scored 20 of his season-high 27 points in the second half for Idaho and Trevon Allen had 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting. The Vandals (3-10, 0-2) have lost six in a row.
Bowling scores 17, N Arizona tops Montana State 74-68
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Bowling scored 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Northern Arizona held off a late charge to defeat Montana State 74-68 on Monday.
Bowling scored 14 of his points in the second half to help the Lumberjacks (3-9, 1-1 Big Sky) break an eight-game losing streak. Bernie Andre added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Cameron Shelton scored 11 points with three steals and four assists.
NAU dominated the boards, out-rebounding Montana State (4-8, 1-1) 41-29 — grabbing 31 defensive rebounds and limiting the Bobcats to two second-chance points.
Harald Frey scored 26 points — 17 before halftime — with four 3-pointers and had five assists to lead Montana State. Tyler Hall scored 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and had four turnovers. Devin Kirby added 10 points.
Montana State took a brief 54-53 lead midway through the second half before Bowling knocked down a 3 and dunked during a 7-0 NAU run. Bowling and Shelton made four straight free throws in the last eight seconds to hold off Montana State.
Davis, Hunter lead Northern Colorado by Portland State 73-60
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 26 points and Bodie Hume had 19 with a back-breaking 3-pointer to lead Northern Colorado to a 73-60 win over Portland State on Monday.
With the game clock dipping under a minute and the shot clock running out, Hume drilled a 3-pointer that gave the Bears a 68-60 lead. The Vikings missed their next four shots and Northern Colorado got a runout layup for Davis and three free throws to close with an 8-0 run.
The Bears (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) broke away from a 29-29 tie at halftime with seven straight points as Portland State had four-straight turnovers. After Holland Woods knocked down a 3-pointer for the Vikings, Sam Masten and Hume knocked down 3s for a 42-32 lead. PSU got as close as three and the lead touched 10 one other time before the closing run.
Northern Colorado made five of its last six shots to finish at 42 percent but had 12 3-pointers while Portland State's cool finish left it at 37 percent with seven 3s.