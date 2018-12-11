Bey helps rally Colorado past New Mexico 78-75
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Colorado's Tyler Bey had his second straight double-double to help the Buffaloes to a comeback 78-75 win over New Mexico on Tuesday for their sixth straight win.
Anthony Mathis scored 23 to lead the Lobos, but he fouled out with 5.8 seconds left to deprive New Mexico of its best 3-point shooter.
Bey finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Lucas Siewert also had 14 points, including the final two points from the line.
New Mexico (4-4) used a 22-5 run midway through the first half to go up 32-15 before the Buffaloes (8-1) responded with a 14-0 run to close within 32-29.
But back-to-back 3-pointers from Mathis, including a rim-rattler that dropped, sparked an 11-0 Lobos run. Colorado, however, scored the final five points of the half to trail 43-34.