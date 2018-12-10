Idaho State’s Dakota Wilson was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America Division I football team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The news was announced Monday.
Wilson, a Bengals redshirt junior offensive lineman from St. Anthony, is ISU’s first CoSIDA Academic All-American since Cody Sorensen in 2015. Wilson was named to the second team. He is majoring in health science and carries a 3.97 GPA, according to a Big Sky Conference-issued press release.
Wilson mostly played right tackle during the 2018 season for ISU, which had its best offensive season since 2014. The Bengals ended the 2018 season ranked ninth in the FCS in total offense (491.2 yards per game).
UC Davis’ Ryan Parenteau and Tiger Garcia also earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors.