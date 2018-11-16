Idaho State offensive lineman Dakota Wilson was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District Football Team, announced Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Wilson, a redshirt junior from St. Anthony, is majoring in health science and has a 3.97 GPA, according to the Big Sky Conference-issued release. Wilson earned a spot on the All-District 7 first team and is one of 12 Big Sky football players to be recognized Thursday by CoSIDA.
First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America ballot. First- and second-team (if applicable) Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.
Wilson and the Bengals (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky) plays their regular-season finale Saturday against Weber State at Holt Arena.